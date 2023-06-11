Wahid Oshodi tips Taiwo Mati, others for victory at WTT Contender Lagos





What you need to know about the first edition of the WTT Contender Lagos as the battle for the points needed to secure places at the 2024 Paris Olympics in France gets underway.

Wahid Oshodi tips Taiwo Mati and others for victory at WTT Contender Lagos Oshodi said it is time for the young generation of Nigerian stars to go for victories.

ITTF Vice President, Wahid Enitan Oshodi



The sports administrator said he is counting on 18-year-old Mati. He said: ‘I have been away from ITTF business for a while and I come home with pride. I just came back from Durban and a Nigerian in the Top 30, and he is a young Nigerian. He is not the usual name; Taiwan Mati. I think I said five or six years ago that this is a big star of the future, and now he’s proving me right.

The 18-year-old Taiwo Mati held his own and was 4-3 behind Lam Siu Hang from Hong Kong.

Taiwan dead



Recall that Mati reached the round of 32 before losing all four sets 11-3, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 to the world No. 12, North Korean Jang Woojin in the round of 32 . Related Content

The Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall at Teslim Balogun Stadium will host the WTT Contender, scheduled for June 1218.



