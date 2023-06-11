Texas wins fifth NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track & Field title





AUSTIN The Texas women’s track and field team claimed its fifth NCAA title on their home turf after recording 83 points at the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 7–10 at Mike A. Myers Stadium of the University of Twente. The Longhorn women recorded a program-high 83 points in their first championship win since 2005. Texas dominated the meeting in points, finishing by a 32-point margin over runner-up Florida. Ackelia Smith earned the team’s first 10 points to take the gold medal in the long jump on Thursday. The Longhorns first title claimed on Saturday night was the 4×100 meter relay team defending its title, completing the event in 41.60 seconds. Julien Alfred celebrated her birthday by repeating the gold medal in the 100 meters (10.72 seconds). She won the event this year and also claimed the indoor title while going undefeated in the race all season. Oklahoma’s Kennedy Blackmon was second, while UT sprinters Kevona Davis and Ezinne Abba were fifth and seventh, respectively. Texas Techs Rosemary Chukwuma finished sixth in the 100 meters. Rhasidat Adeleke claimed the Longhorns’ first individual title in the 400 meters since 2017, setting a personal best, facility record, and meet record (49.20 seconds). Alfred was not finished on Saturday night, claiming the title in the 200 meters (21.73 seconds), while teammates Kevona Davis and Lanae Thomas took top-5 finishes. The conference won both combined events as UT’s Leo Neugebauer claimed the decathlon with the NCAA’s highest 8,836 points, while OU freshman Pippi Lotta Enok became the first Sooner to claim the heptathlon with 6,165 points. TTU’s Courtney Lindsey rounded out the Big 12 national champions when he finished first in the men’s 100 meters crossing the finish line with the collegiate leading mark of 9.89 seconds. Lindsey is the second Red Raider to win an NCAA outdoor title in the 100 meters. Other Big 12 silver medalists include OU’s Vernon Turner (men’s high jump), OSU’s Gabija Galvydyte (women’s 800m), UT’s Yusuf Bizimana (men’s 800m) and Ackelia Smith (women’s triple jump), and TTU’s Courtney Lindsey (men’s 200m). Additional Big 12 bronze medalists included BUs Nathaniel Ezekiel (men’s 400m hurdles) and Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi (men’s javelin throw), UTs Kristine Blazevica (women’s heptathlon) and Kevona Davis (women’s 200m), TTU’s Zach Bradford (men’s pole vault), Terrence Jones (men’s 200m) and Ruta Lasmane (women’s triple jump) while WVU’s Ceili McCabe (women’s 3,000m steeplechase) rounded out the list. Big 12 National Champions: Pippi Lotta Enok, Oklahoma Women’s Heptathlon

Leo Neugebauer, Decathlon Men’s Texas

Texas (J. Alfred, R. Adeleke, E. Abba and K. Davis) Women’s 4x100m Relay Rhasidat Adeleke, Texas Women’s 400m

Julien Alfred, Texas Women’s 100 meters and 200 meters

Ackelia Smith, women’s long jump Texas

Courtney Lindsey, Texas Tech Men’s 100 meters

