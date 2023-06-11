Priority 4-Star DB Corian Gipson cancels visit to Alabama





There’s big news this weekend about one of the biggest priority targets in the 2024 Texas recruiting class, acclaimed four-star Lancaster (TX) defensive back Corian Gipson. This is reported by BamaOnLine on June 9 that Gipson canceled his official visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend to see the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama would be the second of four official visits Gipson would make this month. He made the official visit last weekend (specifically starting June 2) to see head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. And as of writing this article early afternoon of June 10, Gipson is still scheduled to make official visits to the Ohio State Buckeyes on June 16 and then Texas on June 23. At the moment, however, it appears that Texas and Clemson are the two teams that are popular in this recruiting. Clemson has been the favorite in the race to secure a commitment from Gibson in recent months. Texas football leads for 4-star DB priority Corian Gipson after canceling Alabama visit? Texas is trending for priority 4 star DB Corian Gipson after canceling his official visit to Alabama this weekend. pic.twitter.com/6Ku4mIhDVR — Hook’em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) June 10, 2023 Gipson made several trips (unofficial and official) to South Carolina since early spring to see Clemson. And it seemed that during his official visit to them last weekend, Swinney and the Tigers were in a good place to force a commitment from Gipson. But it was good news for the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian that Gipson still hadn’t stopped his recruiting after Clemson’s official visit earlier this week. Texas now seems to be in a great place to push for a pledge from Gipson ahead of the June 23-25 ​​official visit. The Longhorns are getting the final official visit from those currently scheduled for Gipson this month, which could be a big deal for the Texas staff as they look to get a commitment from one of the top DB priority targets in the state in the class of 2024. The late June official will mark Gipson’s first time visiting the Forty Acres since making the unofficial trip for the first Junior Day of the off-season on Jan. 21. He’s also made multiple unofficial visits to Texas since the start of the last off-season, including one last fall before the TCU game on Nov. 12.

