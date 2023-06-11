After last year’s smashing debut, San Diego Open returns to Barnes Tennis Center





For the second consecutive fall, many of the biggest stars in women’s tennis will perform at the Barnes Tennis Center as part of the World Tennis Association Cymbiotika San Diego Open. The week-long event kicks off this year on September 9 at the Point Loma facility. The tournament is a 500 level event (ranking points), offers $780,637 in prize money and has a singles draw for 28 players and doubles for 16 teams. Tickets are planned to go on sale in July. Last year’s inaugural San Diego Open, won by current world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, featured 16 of the top 20 ranked players in the WTA, making it one of the most star-studded fields outside of a grand slam event in sports. The Tennis Channel, which drew 16 million viewers last year according to tournament director Ryan Redondo, will once again provide live coverage. A week after the US Open in New York City and just ahead of the Guadalajara Open, a 1,000-tier event, the San Diego Open should once again be an attractive option for players determining their late-season play schedules. The WTA event taking place at the same time as the San Diego Open is the 250-level Japan Open in Osaka, so it’s likely that many of the top players performing in New York will make the trip to San Diego. That was part of the strategy in terms of timing, Redondo said Saturday morning at a kick-off breakfast event announcing that Cymbiotika and ResMed will be tournament sponsors. Also by the end of the year, the top eight players will all compete for a spot in the WTA Finals. That was a big topic here last year. Everyone will look to that late time in the fall to make their move. Swiatek, who won her third French Open title on Saturday by defeating Karolina Muchova, won last year’s San Diego Open by defeating current No. 6 Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals and current No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals before she defeated qualifier Donna Vekic defeated in a thrilling final. Gauff and Pegula won the doubles title. Other prominent names in the tournament included current No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 5 Caroline Garcia, No. 8 Maria Sakkari and No. 9 Daria Kasatkina. Despite a strong tennis culture and generally excellent weather, California currently has only one other prominent professional event, the BNP Paribas Open at the WTA and ATP 500 level in Palm Springs. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1971, the WTA’s annual San Jose tournament moves to Washington, D.C., where it will be combined with the men’s ATP 500-level event from July 29 through August. 6. It’s just a very, very strong field, Swiatek said after the victory over Gauff last October. The kind of competition you normally see in one of the major tournaments. That was part of the call to come to San Diego. Plus it’s a beautiful area, a beautiful city. I think everyone enjoys coming to California late in the season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/story/2023-06-10/following-last-years-smashing-debut-san-diego-open-returning-to-barnes-tennis-center The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos