Sports
Owen Brady rediscovers the joy of hockey after beating cancer
Owen Brady got some great news last week.
The 20-year-old defender from Whitby didn’t win a prize or hear from his agent about this month’s NHL draft – a realistic goal if cancer hadn’t swept his life five years ago.
Brady heard something better.
Dr. Avram Denburg, an oncologist at the Hospital for Sick Children, told him he was cancer-free.
After having leg surgery for the same cancer Terry Fox had that saw him lose his hair from chemotherapy and basically miss out on his teenage years, Brady’s ordeal was over.
“We didn’t expect that (cancer-free diagnosis),” he told the star, recalling what he thought would be a regular appointment.
“I think I missed some things along the way. People come up to me and ask, “How was high school?” And I’m like, ‘I didn’t have high school’… I did one year of high school and that was grade nine. Then COVID hit and I was treated all the time. I think time has passed.”
Brady’s hair has grown back and at six feet he looks like a hockey player again. He spent last season with the Junior-A Carleton Place Canadians of the Canadian Junior Hockey League, under coach Brent Sullivan, posting a goal and 15 assists in 44 games.
Returning to the ice and taking up permanent duty seemed unthinkable after the summer of 2018 when he noticed a lump on his left shin. After ignoring it at first because it didn’t cause pain, Brady went to a walk-in clinic and received a grim diagnosis: it was a cancerous tumor and he would probably never play hockey again.
By age 16, he was captain of the Whitby Wildcats and would play for the OMHA Championship and represent Ontario at the Canada Winter Games. Instead, he underwent nearly 20 hours of surgery. Part of the fibula in his right leg was transplanted to replace the tibia in his left, which had to be cut during tumor removal.
Five years later, Brady recounts his trip in a Tim Hortons with Dad Chris and is back. Different, but back.
“I think any parent can understand if your child is sick,” said Chris Brady. “It’s another level of heartbreak and fear and anxiety. For me, I was so involved with Owen’s hockey… After his surgery, it was the hardest time. And Owen sometimes felt like he couldn’t go on, and we brought in a hospital psychologist to talk to him.
“I think in some ways it was like having to go back to him as a newborn because he couldn’t get out of bed. I went back to him as a toddler, helped him go to the toilet and watched him learn to walk again. It’s like reliving all the stages of parenthood, but not in a good way.”
Now Brady is in a good place. He plans to return to Carleton Place, west of Ottawa, for his survival.
Once projected as a first-rounder in the OHL draft, Brady could be an NHL pick in 2021 – when another Owen, Mississauga’s Owen Power, went first overall to the Buffalo Sabres. Instead, Brady went to work with skating coach Ashlea Jones, former Leafs defenseman Paul Ranger, trainers at the Move 365 Everyday Performance Center, and physical therapist Joe Haars.
Brady said he never feared for his life, even though the same cancer took Fox’s life when it spread to his lungs. Brady continues to have regular chest X-rays and checkups. And while he overcame a major hurdle in returning to the ice, it was fraught with setbacks.
“I struggled most of last season, until the end of the year,” he said. “And just before the Christmas holidays I had to stop. I went home early and missed 10 games because I needed a mental reset.
“I went back and had some good games and some not-so-great games. Next year I’ll be a little excited and go back and try to be dominant again.
Coach Sullivan, whose playing career was hampered by concussions, gave Brady time and space to sort things out.
“I talked to his parents (Chris and Deirdre) and I said, Owen needs to turn his brain off,” Sullivan said. “But Owen came back and what I was proud of was that he wanted to play his first game back. There was no pressure, but he wanted to play right away. And he earned the player of the match back that first game.”
For the off-season, he brought home the metal tub he used for ice baths at Carleton Place, to maintain a tangible bond with the team and aid in his mental and physical recovery.
The long road back from cancer surgery also led to connections with several NHLers. He once told his story at Zach Hyman’s charity golf tournament where he met star center Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs blazers. He has skated with center Ty Dellandrea of the Dallas Stars, and took the Stanley Cup to Sick Kids with Mississauga native defenseman Vince Dunn as the St. Louis Blues won it all in 2019.
Brady said the journey, the bad and the good, has given him a more balanced outlook on life.
“I’m 20. I’m physically different, of course. I’ve grown since it happened. But emotionally the growing really happens there. Physically you go cycling, running, things like that. But mentally… there are times now when you can have fun, be human again.
