Nashville Soccer Club equals club record of nine games unbeaten after road result at Toronto FC





TORONTO (June 10, 2023) Nashville football club [9W-3L-5D, 32 pts.]tied his Major League Soccer record of nine straight games undefeated with tonight’s 1-1 draw at Toronto FC [3W-5L-10D, 19 pts.]. The Boys in Gold have a 6W-0L-3D record in a streak where they have beaten their opponents 18-8 and have not allowed more than one goal per game Toronto FC scored in the first half but Randall Leal equalized in the 69eminute [WATCH] to secure the draw. Delicious from Leal:Leal recorded 32 minutes, the longest appearance as a substitute this season. Leal scored his 14ecareer MLS and his first of the season in just his fifth appearance in 2023. The boys were back in town:Former Toronto FC players Jacob Shaffelburg and Lukas MacNaughton made their first appearances at BMO Field since being traded from Toronto to Nashville, both as starters. Next match Back to GEODIS Park:Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 17 in the inaugural game against 2023 St. Louis CITY SC at 7:30 PM CT. Tickets are available at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets. TOR 38: Raoul Petretta sends the ball to Lorenzo Insigne, who cuts in to place the ball on his right foot and sends the ball into the top right corner NSH 69: Randall Leal picks up Toronto’s sack and fires a shot from outside the 18-yard area for a goal Nashville SC: is 2W-2L-3D in series history against Toronto FC, including a 2020 Audi MLS Playoffs game has scored in his last 10 league matches, six of them on the road is 1W-1L-1D when trailing at half this season, historically 4W-13L-6D has achieved results in the last three games as he conceded first, with a record of 2W-3L-1D this season and 8W-23L-12D all-time is 0W-1L-3D in scoring one goal this season and 12W-13L-20D all-time is undefeated in his last four road races with a 2W-0L-2D record, outscoring his opponents 6-4 in that span

Josh Bauer made his third league appearance for Nashville SC recorded the most minutes played in a game this season with 63

Teal Bunbury made his 354 e career regular season appearance led the team with six of 15 duels won, including three of eight aerial duels won

Sean Davis led the team with 10 possessions won

Dan Lovitz led the team with three successful dribbles and two chances created

Jack Maher led the team in passing accuracy with 31 total passes and 31 accurate passes (100%)

Dax McCarty led the team with three chances created Hany Mukhtar served as captain for the seventh time, sixth this season led Nashville SC to a 5W-0L-2D record with a +10 goal difference as captain this season led the team with three shots and two shots on target

Alex Muyl led the team with three tackles won

Faf Picault led the team with two interceptions

Joe Willis finished the night second in the league with an 81.5% save percentage behind San Jose’s Daniel de Sousa Brito (played a minimum of three games) Nashville SC (9W-3L-5D, 32 points) v. Toronto FC (3W-5L-10D, 19 points) Final score

TOR: 1

SO: 1 Scoring summary TOR: Lorenze Insigne (A: Raoul Petretta) 38 NSH: Randall Leal (unassisted) 69 NSH: Josh Bauer (caution) 35 TOR: Aime Mabika (Bail) 72 setups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Lukas MacNaughton (Josh Bauer 27), Jack Maher, Shaq Moore; Dax McCarty (Anbal Godoy 75), Hany Mukhtar (center), Teal Bunbury, Jacob Shaffelburg (Faf Picault 58), Alex Muyl (Randall Leal 58), Sean Davis (Taylor Washington 75) Substitutes: Ethan Zubak, Jn Gregu, Tah Brian Anunga, Elliot Panicco TOR launchers:Sean Johnson; Aime Mabika, Kobe Franklin, Richie Laryea, Raoul Petretta; Mark-Anthony Kaye (Brandon Servania 81), Jonathan Osorio (C) (Kosi Thompson 90), Dandre Kerr (Jahkeel Marshall-Rutty 68); CJ Sapong, Federico Bernardeschi, Lawrence Badge Substitutes:Cristian Gutierrez, Sigurd Rosted, Ayo Akinola, Shane ONeil, Tomas Romero, Jordan Perruzza 4th OFFICIAL:Mathieu Souare Weather:Clear, 78 degrees

