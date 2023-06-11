Evergreen James Anderson is addicted to cricket, says Stuart Broad





Veteran seamer James Anderson is still addicted to cricket at 40 and only gets better as he gets older, said his strike partner Stuart Broad, with the prolific England pair expected to play a key role going into their ninth Ashes -campaign.

Anderson appears to be improving with time and has shown no signs of losing his lead. He is England’s leading bowler in tests with 685 wickets and earlier this year became the oldest player to top the ICC test rankings.

Anderson, who turns 41 next month, has said he will be fit for Thursday’s Ashes opener at Edgbaston after recovering from a groin injury. It will be Anderson’s 10th Ashes campaign and Broad said he was still eager to get going.

“Jimmy is incredibly competitive. That’s his greatest strength,” Broad said on the Legends of the Ashes podcast, a ten-part series from Global launching June 15. “He’s probably the most competitive person I’ve seen other than Jos Buttler in any sport he plays. But he is very driven. He’s addicted to cricket, to be honest. He’s an addict to training, an addict to getting better, getting better and better. “It shows now, he’s 40 and he’s probably bowling better now than he was four years ago. It’s an incredible testament to himself and the game.” Anderson and Broad, 36, were surprisingly left out of England’s tour of the West Indies in the wake of a 4-0 defeat to Australia in the final Ashes, and the team struggled in the Caribbean last year without their experience. Although the ‘Bazball’ style of play under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, which has taken England to 10 wins from 12 Tests, relies mainly on aggressive batting, they need wickets to back it up. Broad and Anderson, who were recalled under the new leadership, form the deadliest bowling partnership in Test history with a combined 1,017 wickets in 134 Tests combined and England will be keen to see them bowl together against Australia. “He’s probably grown as much as anyone in the last year, with Baz and Stokesy taking over,” Broad added. “The way I look at our partnership is that our job is to figure out the conditions in those first 10 overs with the new ball faster than the opposing team’s batters. “Then we make breakthroughs and that is due to communication. It’s just a constant stream of information coming our way and there’s no doubt that this has taken our collaboration to the next level.”

