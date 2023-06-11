The all-time top 10 recruiting classes for college football





Part of what makes college football so special is the recruiting process. Some programs are much better at this than others. While many may argue that the transfer portal and name, image, and likeness policies have turned college football recruiting into an NFL-style free agency of sorts, that doesn’t change the fact that a program still needs to earn a player’s dedication. Buy Crimson Tide tickets When looking at the top 10 recruiting classes of all time, it’s hard to ignore the presence of the Crimson Tide. Alabama makes up six of the 10 total places. Four programs fill in the rest. Ratings courtesy of 247Sports. 10 Alabama – 2013

Number 10 on this list is the Crimson Tide recruit class of 2013. It had an overall rating of 319.50, but the star power on this list makes it seem like it should be much higher. Six five stars and a whole lot of future NFL talent made up the class of 2013. Judgement: 319.50 notable players:Reuben Foster, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Allen, OJ Howard, Alvin Kamara, A’Shawn Robinson. 9 Alabama – 2014

The Crimson Tide had back-to-back classes in 2013 and 2014 that were so successful that they entered the top-10 strongest recruiting classes of all time. This time, Nick Saban landed five five-star candidates. Many players from this class played a vital role in the program’s success and went on to have NFL careers. Judgement: 319.71 notable players:Marlon Humphrey, Rashaan Evans, Cam Robinson, Da’Shawn Hand, Tony Brown. 8 State of Ohio – 2021

The lesson of 2021 for ohio state included an impressive seven five-star prospects. Since this class is still young, not many people have had the chance to break out and get national attention. One sure has, but he’s no longer with the Buckeyes. Judgement:321.68 notable players: Quinn Ewers, TreVeyon Henderson, JT Tuimoloau, Emeka Egbuka. 7 alabama – 2022

This Alabama class included three five-star contenders and didn’t finish the cycle as the top-ranked class, but it’s still one of the top-10 strongest of all time. Because it was so recent, many of these players haven’t had a chance to see the field much. Judgement: 321.80 notable players:Ty Simpson, Jeremiah Alexander, Jihad Campbell, Emmanuel Henderson. 6 Georgia – 2018

Seven five-star candidates made up this recruiting class for the Georgia Bulldogs. A handful of NFL players and a few who left the program headlined this class. Judgement: 323.31 notable players:Justin Fields, Channing Tindall, James Cook, Quay Walker. 5 Alabama-2017

For Alabama fans, this class is one of the most memorable in recent memory. It was brimming with talent that showed up and made an immediate impact. Multiple quarterbacks and wide receivers eventually broke records. Judgement:323.87 notable players:Najee Harris, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith. 4 Florida – 2010

The Florida program has been a recruiting powerhouse, which makes it somewhat surprising that the Gators only feature once on this list. However, it is not surprising that they have a class in the top five. Judgement: 324.62 notable players:Ronald Powell, Dominique Easley, Sharrif Floyd, Matt Elam. 3 alabama – 2023

The Crimson Tide’s newest recruiting class hadn’t yet seen the field at the time of this post, but it is the third strongest recruiting class of all time. This class features nine five-star prospects in multiple positions. Some of these players are expected to play as real freshmen. Judgement: 327.68 notable players:Keon Keeley, Caleb Downs, Kaden Proctor, Justice Haynes. 2 alabama – 2021

Alabama’s 2021 class consists of a mix of players expected to be first-time starters in 2023, and those entering their second or third year as a major contributor. It is a class that has already proven strong, but with plenty of room to grow. Judgement: 327.80 notable players:JC Latham, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner, Agiye Hall. 1 Texas A&M – 2022

This Aggies recruiting class was brought in by head coach Jimbo Fisher, who is no stranger to bringing in impressive classes. This class was also the focus of much discussion about NIL and could have been the trigger for a feud between Saban and Fisher. Judgement: 333.13 notable players:Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Evan Stewart, Conner Weigman.

