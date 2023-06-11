Fishers’ Briggs, Carmel’s Griffin & Lewis are each third standing

THE REPORTER

Fishers’ Mischa Briggs and the Carmel doubles team of Ali Griffin and Alexa Lewis both placed third in the IHSAA individual state tournament Saturday at Park Tudor.

Briggs played her semifinal against Columbus North junior Kathryn Wilson. Wilson won the game 6-3, 6-1 and then defeated South Bend St. Joseph junior Molly Bellia 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the championship game, giving her an undefeated season at 30-0. .

It was still a great season for Briggs. She finished her sophomore year 28-2, helping Fishers to her third straight appearance in the team state finals.

In doubles, Carmel’s team of seniors Ali Griffin and Alexa Lewis received a bye into the semifinals, where they played the North Central team of senior Rachel Grissom and junior Caroline Robinson. The Panthers duo won the first set 6-3, but the Greyhounds team came back to win the second set 6-3. Grissom and Robinson then took the third set 6–0 to win the match.

Carmel coach Dan Brunette said a lot of tennis is momentum, and North Central has done a good job of keeping the pressure on.

The North Central team dropped the championship to the Jasper duo of seniors Allison Schnarr and Brailyn Whaley 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Griffin and Lewis also had a great season, with a record of 27-2. They also helped Carmel to another team state championship, its second in a row and a state record of 13e general.

The girls had a good season, said Brunette, who noted that Griffin and Lewis had never played together before. To come out and do what they did was impressive. They are seniors so I wish them the best of luck and they made a good impression on the tennis team.