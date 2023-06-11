The Olympics are a giant money sink. So?

Comment on this story Remark

You can’t blame the British for looking back fondly on the 2012 London Olympics. It was possibly the last time the country did something truly right in the eyes of the world, an unqualified sporting success and an optimistic celebration of openness and diversity. After a decade marked by Brexit, public health failures, economic crisis and mounting anti-immigration rhetoric, it’s no wonder the games retain a warm glow for many. But were they worth the money?

The model of using the games to revitalize a deprived East London neighborhood served as inspiration for Paris, where the competition will take place next summer. Parallels are already emerging between the two, with the French capital facing inflated budgets, complaints about high ticket prices and, most recently, suggestions to backtrack on social inclusion commitments. Last month, the president of France’s National Olympic Committee resigned after 18 months of internal conflict.

The question of whether hosting the Olympics is worth the money is almost impossible to answer. Making a cost-benefit analysis is like trying to nail jelly to the wall. The last host city to post an operating surplus was Los Angeles in 1984, so since then all matches have been money losers in the strictest sense. But a more realistic assessment of whether the broader economic impact justifies the cost is confused by the question of what to measure.

The cost of building Olympic stadiums and accommodation for athletes is simple enough, but what about the arsenal of associated infrastructure, especially if it was planned in whole or in part? What you need to include on the benefits side is just as fraught. Separating economic activity generated by the games from investments and expenses that would have happened anyway is an imprecise science to say the least and the further the estimates go the more speculative the exercise becomes. Most studies showing large expected profits for host countries are better viewed as promotional documents than as objective analysis.

What can be said with certainty is that the games almost always cost more than the organizers say (or pretend) they will cost. Budget overruns are about as predictable as Chinese athletes taking home gold in table tennis. The average cost overrun was 172% in local currency for games staged between 1960 and 2016, according to Oxford University researchers, using a methodology that excludes the cost of transportation work, hotel upgrades and other investments not directly related to the games.

The study, first conducted in 2016 and updated since then, estimated the cost of London 2012 at $15 billion (some other analyzes put the total at $20 billion or more). At the time, these were the most expensive summer games ever, although London has since been eclipsed by both Rio and Tokyo. The UK government said in July 2014 that the economic impulse from the games had exceeded 14 billion, equivalent to about $24 billion at the exchange rate at the time.

London’s bid illustrates the smoke and mirrors typically involved. The city won on an inadequate budget that was later doubled. When the final cost turned out to be slightly less than the revised figure, the organizers were able to claim that the games were under budget. Such deliberate public misinformation about costs and cost overruns walks a fine line between spin and outright lying, argues the Oxford paper, concluding that we cannot rely on the organisers, the International Olympic Committee or governments for reliable information.

The study estimates London’s cost overrun at 76%, ranking the city as a relative amateur in the annals of Olympic debauchery. The undisputed champion is Montreal. The 1976 games, led by Mayor Jean Drapeau, went 720% over budget, a debacle the Montreal Gazette attributed to a cocktail of incompetence, inflation, fraud, kickbacks, horrendous weather, security problems and militant unions. As a result, the games incurred debts that took 30 years to pay off. Montreal’s Olympic stadium, nicknamed The Big O, became known to cynics as the Big Owe.

Needless to say, budget blowouts are common in large-scale infrastructure projects. But the cost overruns for the Olympics are far greater than those for any other type of mega project, be it roads, railways or dams.

Walk around the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford and it’s hard not to appreciate the magnitude of London’s achievement. What was once a post-industrial polluted wasteland of derelict factories and World War II debris is now a 226-hectare space of forests, waterways, leisure and cultural facilities. The Westfield shopping center across from the Olympic Stadium is buzzing all the time, and there were plenty of people enjoying the park on a weekday afternoon when I visited. At least London has avoided the abandoned and dilapidated Olympic venues of hosts like Athens and Rio.

There are undeniable flaws. In particular, failure to deliver on promises about affordable housing has tarnished the legacy. Still, a change in the make-up of the population seems inevitable as glitzy modern apartment buildings with names like Stratosphere Tower appear in the much humbler surroundings of a derelict area. the financial center of Canary Wharf to the south. The Financial Conduct Authority moved its headquarters to Stratford in 2018.

Development creates both local winners and losers. So are homeowners who have benefited from the predictable rise in real estate prices. Few of those who remain in the area are likely to begrudge the changes.

Personally, I love it, said Neil Vening, the fourth-generation owner of the G. Kellypie-and-mash shop in nearby Bow, a family business that’s been around since 1939. eels has benefited from an increase in customer traffic since Premier League football club West Ham United took over the Olympic Stadium as its new home on loan in 2016. The Times reported in March that West Ham’s stadium continued to be a drain on public finances.

It would still be a leap to consider the London Games a financial success. One complication is what economists call the opportunity cost. Spend $20 billion on just about anything and you’ll create some kind of economic boost (even if you pay people to dig holes in the ground and fill them back in, to quote the famous example of John Maynard Keyness). The key question is whether that money could have been used more effectively, as Andrew Zimbalist, a professor of economics at Smith College and author of Circus Maximus: The Economic Gamble Behind Hosting the Olympics and the World Cup, told me.

But what if there is no alternative? From a London perspective, this was the case. Ken Livingstone, the city’s mayor at the time, pursued the Olympics as a catalyst for regeneration that might never have happened otherwise. The troubled history of Britain’s high-speed rail plans shows the tendency of the government to tinker with planned investments as soon as economic problems arise.

This is the decisive argument for me. There might have been better ways to spend $20 billion regenerating the East End, but there weren’t any, and neither were the Olympics. , published this year. It seems it works.

Ultimately, the question of whether the Olympics were a financial success is a subjective matter of values ​​rather than an objective calculation. The more meaningful measure of success is whether the games achieved what they set out to achieve, and whether the costs were acceptable to those who paid for them. On that basis, London’s legacy looks pretty good. Paris will hope it can say the same.

