Australia vs India Live Cricket Scores, Day 5 Updates, Result, The Oval, Video, Latest News





Australia have won Test cricket’s ultimate prize by beating India by a wide margin by 209 runs in the final of the World Test Championship to secure its legacy as one of cricket’s great modern teams. After a record 444 goal for the win, India were knocked out in front of 234 at The Oval for their second successive WTC final on Sunday afternoon. Scott Boland ripped through India’s top spot before Nathan Lyon cleared the tail to help Australia win its first title, redeeming himself after missing the previous final due to sluggish over value. It is a just reward for an Australian team that has dominated the Test arena for the past 18 months, going unbeaten at home in ten games and securing a historic 1-0 victory in Pakistan. MATCH CENTER: Australia vs India, WTC day five scoreboard Boland knocked down the dangerous Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession during a remarkable spell on Sunday morning to crush India’s hopes of chasing down the monster target. Kohli, looking impenetrable the night before, was lured to fish outside near the stump, heading for the second slip where Steve Smith held an excellent diving catch to his right. It was Boland’s first wide delivery of the morning, and Kohli took the bait and set off for 49. Oval’s pro-India crowd fell silent as Kohli, the key to India’s unlikely comeback, trudged back to the barns. Boland broke through again two balls later, narrowing a long throw from left-handed Jadeja which was passed to wicket-keeper Alex Carey. The final delivery from Boland’s golden over struck Indian wicket-keeper Bharat on the gloves, narrowly avoiding a jumping David Warner for a striped boundary at first slip. It was nothing magical from Boland, just consistent, incisive bowling that should worry England’s batsmen for the Ashes. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Scott Boland from Australia. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Source: Getty Images Next, Bharat suffered a concussion after diving into a bouncer belonging to Australian captain Pat Cummins that banged against his helmet. Cummins also burned two reviews from Australia within the first 45 minutes. Ajinkya Rahane looked on track to replicate his first innings heroics before recklessly driving a wide pitch from Mitchell Starc and trailing 46 to expose India’s tail. Lyon next joined the party and trapped Shardul Thakur on the pads perpendicular LBW from around the wicket the Indian all-rounder squandered a review before taking off for a duck. A sniffing bounce from Starc and an impressive one-handed grab from Carey saw the end of Umesh Yadav, who gave away the well-aimed short ball down the leg side with his glove, go for 1. Lyon then cleaned up the tail, removing Bharat and Mohammed Siraj in quick succession to seal Australia’s triumph. More to come…

