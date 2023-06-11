Anonymous Big Ten coach sounds off on Hawkeyes





It’s always interesting when opposing coaches break down the situation your team is in. Theoretically, it allows opposing coaches to be ruthlessly honest without fear of having their name attached to it. 247Sports’ Brad Crawford shared what Big Ten coaches had to say anonymous about their league brethren. Here’s what an anonymous coach had to offer about the Iowa Hawkeyes. Buy Hawkeyes tickets “The last West team culture standing, although it is probably the one that needs the most change schematically and perhaps culturally. We’re all curious to see how they handle those contract provisions about the offensive coordinator and what they can actually do. They’ve taken out a lot of their best offensive players, which is a really scary situation when you’re already that bad to begin with, and it puts a stupid amount of pressure on (transfer QB) Cade McNamara to make something happen. –Anonymous Big Ten coach to Crawford, 247Sports. The last in the West, huh? Is Iowa a dying breed in a league built on offensive play, rushing football and great defense? One thing’s for sure: the Big Ten West is moving aside, but that’s thanks to incoming additions from UCLA and USC and the conference is new Flex Protect Plus planning model. Time will tell, but Purdue may be moving back toward Iowa with new defensive head coach Ryan Walters. Matt Rhule and Nebraska don’t really shout it out either. Wisconsin certainly goes in the direction that this Big Ten coach suggests everyone else is headed by freshman head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo, but that’s neither here nor there when it comes to the Hawkeyes. Crawford wrote this in response to what the anonymous Big Ten coach had to say about the situation in Iowa. All fingers pointed to Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz after last year’s humiliating numbers offensively and he knows his tenure as the Hawkeyes’ play-caller on his father’s coaching staff is over with another iteration of that. McNamara is under pressure as the program’s new leader, alongside Erick All. The whole offensive line returns which is always a positive and sophomore ball carrier Kaleb Johnson could make a difference. –Crawford, 247 Sports. Hopefully Cade McNamara doesn’t have to do as much as this coach or Crawford thinks. If the offensive line actually improves in 2023, then McNamara should be able to use play action very effectively to connect with tight end goals Erick All and Luke Lachey. It will hopefully free up wide receivers Nico Ragaini, Diante Vines, Charleston Southern transfer Seth Anderson and ohio state transfer Kaleb Brown. Kaleb Johnson is a star in the making in the backfield and Iowa has another running back he loves in Leshon Williams. But this all depends on the growth of the Hawkeyes in front. In short, there are plenty of guns in Iowa City, even after Keagan Johnson’s departure to Kansas State and Arland Bruce IV’s departure to Oklahoma State. Given the improved offensive play, McNamara will be a serious upgrade as a quarterback and unlock the Hawkeyes’ offensive potential. The Michigan transfer passed for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021 as he led the Wolverines to the Big Ten title. Contact/follow us@HawkeyesWireon Twitter, and like our page atFacebookto follow the continued coverage of Iowa news, notes and views. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

