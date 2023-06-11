Sports
NHL fans are only just realizing how the hockey puck got its name
What is going on?! NHL fans are only now realizing how the hockey puck got its name
- One theory for how the hockey puck got its name is from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer’s Night Dream’s character Robin Goodfellow, who went by Puck
- The character’s quick and unexpected movements may have inspired the hockey puck’s name
- Another theory – perhaps more believable to sports fans – is that the puck got its name from hurling – an ancient Irish sport
If you’re a fan of the NHL, you may have wondered: why is it called a hockey puck?
The unusual name has many origin stories, but fans might be surprised to learn that it rests on classic literature dating all the way back to the 1590s.
When you think of a puck, they probably envision men in lots of padding with long, skinny sticks hitting the black puck around an ice rink, and they’d be right.
However, fans of classic literature might think of another puck: Shakespeare’s fairy tale character, formally known as Robin Goodfellow, in A Midsummer’s Night Dream.
Robin Goodfellow was a fairy with a talent for jokes in the popular Shakespeare play and known among friends as Puck. The character’s quick and unexpected movements may have inspired the hockey puck’s name Encyclopedia.com.
When you think of a puck, they probably envision men in lots of padding with long, skinny sticks hitting the black puck around an ice rink, and they’d be right. However, fans of classic literature might think of another puck: Shakespeare’s Puck, formally known as Robin Goodfellow, in A Midsummer’s Night Dream (left)
Robin Goodfellow was a fairy with a knack for jokes in the popular Shakespeare play and known to friends as Puck (played by Stanley Tucci, left, in the 1999 film). The character’s quick and unexpected movements may have inspired the hockey puck’s name
However, Shakespeare’s character isn’t the only supposed origin story for the hockey puck.
Another theory – perhaps more believable to sports fans – is that the puck gets its name from hurling – an ancient Irish sport played with wooden sticks and a small ball.
The players would poke the sliotar ball. The word poke comes from the Irish word ‘poc’, which resembles puck according to the English language BBC.
In addition, hockey itself was invented after a group of immigrant boys in Nova Scotia were swinging on a frozen pond around 1800, the BBC reported. The boys were instructed to put the ball on the ground instead of balancing it on their sticks and hockey was born.
Another theory – perhaps more believable to sports fans – is that the puck gets its name from hurling – an ancient Irish sport played with wooden sticks and a small ball. The players would poke the sliotar ball. The word poke comes from the Irish word ‘poc’, which resembles puck
At one point, hockey pucks were made from lacrosse balls that were cut in thirds and left the middle, according to Hockey world.
Other forms of pucks were made from wood cut from branches of a tree, according to the outlet.
In the early 1900s, pucks were made by gluing together used worn-out rubber, Hockey World reported, but the puck often split in two.
By 1940, the puck would be made of synthetic rubber.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nhl/article-12148877/NHL-fans-just-realizing-hockey-puck-got-name.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Disney After Hours at Hollywood Studios sells out forever
- NHL fans are only just realizing how the hockey puck got its name
- Stock market news: The Fed meets next week. What can investors expect?
- Google Introduces Long-Awaited Enhanced Google Photos Features
- Floyd Central Theater Arts will perform at the International Thespian Festival | tidings
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s Hokkaido Prefecture
- Xiong’an, Xi Jinping’s Brasilia, begins to take shape – 06/10/2023 – World
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Actor-director Mangal Dhillon has died of cancer
- Aquino’s La Crosse falls in semi-final round
- Naomi Watts hugs Billy Crudup in a $5,000 wedding dress and holds a Deli bouquet
- Uncharted territory: Israeli tech at crossroads, teetering on the brink of decline