Michaela Rose Wins 800 NCAA Outdoor Title, LSU Women Take Seventh Place – LSU





Austin, Texas The LSU women’s track and field team concluded their season on Saturday at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium in Austin, Texas. Live results The LSU women finished the week with 26 points in seventh place at the NCAA Championships. Michaela Rose concluded her amazing second season on top of the nation. The Virginia native clocked her third time under two minutes of the outdoor season with 1:59.83 to take gold. She is now the only woman in NCAA history to clock under 2 minutes three times in a collegiate outdoor career, all in just one season. She became the third and final Tiger of the weekend to earn an NCAA event title, joining Tzuriel Pedigo and the men’s 4 × 100 m relay team. This was also her fourth record performance at the Mike A. Myers Stadium of the outdoor season. Starting for LSU on Saturday was the women’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Alia Armstrong, Favor Ofili, Brianna Lyston and Thelma Davies. The Tigers were able to post a season-best time of 42.52 seconds, which is tied for the fifth fastest in LSU history in 2021. The 2021 team featured Davies and Ofili and also included Tonea Marshall and Simone Mason. Their time earned them third behind the collegiate record holders, Texas (41.60), and second in the SEC, Kentucky (42.46). The relay gave LSU their first six points of the weekend and also First Team All-American honors for all four members. Armstrong ended her LSU career in the 100-meter hurdles 40 minutes later with a third-place finish. She clocked a time of 12.49 seconds (+3.8 m/s) to earn her fourth career First Team All-American honor. The New Orleans native has one of the brightest futures among the world’s hurdlers and will be pushing in national and world championships this summer. The senior scored six points for the Tigers in the 100mH. Shania Bellamy ended the day with a personal best in the 400 meter hurdles. The junior clocked a time of 55.58 seconds, shaving .38 off her previous best time of 55.96. Her time earned her a fifth-place finish, four points ahead of the Tigers, and her first collegiate First Team All-American status. LSU Women’s Point Scorers Michaela Rose 800 meters 10 points Women’s 4×100 A 6 points Alia Armstrong 100 meters hurdles 6 points Shania Bellamy 400 meters hurdles 4 points follow us

