



Former Auburn football transfer portal wideout target Keon Coleman, who committed to Florida State on May 17, shredded his old school, Michigan State, during a June 1 appearance on “DaChosenOnes Podcast” – called his time with the Spartans a “two-year sentence”. “My brother knew,” Coleman went in before saying, “I told him, ‘I’m going to serve my two-year sentence up there and I’m coming back south for my senior year to rip that (expletive) up.” “I belong in the South.” Coleman passed up the opportunity to continue playing with the former Spartans quarterback and influence the Auburn addition of the plains football transfer portal Payton Thorne by choosing to play his home games in Tallahassee. That said, including ACC secondary should boost his NFL draft stock. Michigan State analysts dismiss the criticism of the former target of the Auburn football transfer portal Coleman criticizing Michigan State University upset much of the Spartan fans, many of whom condemned his insinuation that he was stuck in a dead end situation in East Lansing. “The part I shaded was the fact that he called his time at Michigan State a ‘two-year sentence.'” Connor Muldowney of Spartan Avenue preceded before saying, “That just didn’t sit right. Thousands of kids choose to go to Michigan State because they love the campus, the people, the overall family atmosphere. Keon sounds like he only chose it because he had to learn from an NFL coach. He sounded like it was a punishment.” Some Michigan state observers were quick to call out Coleman for possibly also glorifying how things went. Matthew Lounsberry of Spartan Nation doesn’t believe Coleman really intended to end up in the South. “Coleman’s claim that it was always his plan to return south to finish his collegiate career has some holes in it,” Lounsberry said before saying, “First, the receiver didn’t enter the portal during the first transfer portal after the 2022 season.. He waited until the last day of spring term, after going through spring training at Michigan State in preparation for the 2023 season. Be that as it may, Coleman doesn’t bring his sour grapes to the state of Michigan to Auburn. For better or for worse.

