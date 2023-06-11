Sports
2023 Roland-Garros Women’s Doubles Final as it happened
Leylah Annie Fernandez is going for her first major title this morning at Roland-Garros. She and partner Taylor Townsend will face Su-Wei Hsieh and Wang Xinyu in the women’s doubles final.
By reaching the title match alone, Fernandez became only the second Canadian to reach at least one Grand Slam final in both singles and doubles. Bianca Andreescu became the first earlier this week when she reached the mixed doubles final with Michael Venus, losing to Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz.
Fernandez wants to become the first Canadian ever to win a Grand Slam title in women’s doubles. Women’s doubles is one of two disciplines never won by a Canadian, along with men’s singles.
The last Canadian to win a doubles title of any kind at a major was Gabriela Dabrowski, who won the mixed doubles title at the 2018 Australian Open. Dabrowski is also the last Canadian professional to win the French Open, winning the title in 2017 in mixed doubles. Fernandez has previously tasted glory at Roland-Garros, winning the junior singles title in 2019.
Follow the 2023 French Open women’s doubles final with live match updates below
*Note: Most recent updates are at the top. The updates are in reverse chronological order.
GAME, SET AND MATCH HSIEH/WANG 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-1
Hsieh closes it on her second match point.
5-1 Hsieh/Wang
A few close errors from Fernandez and she goes down 30-40, but Wang wins the return. Another mistake by the Canadian sets up another break point and Townsend misses the volley to set up a double break.
4-1 Hsieh/Wang
The winner of Fernandez’s return sets up a double break point, but she and Townsend both foul. Townsend fires off a backhand winner for a new look, but Fernandez delivers the return. Hsieh misses a smash to give them a fourth chance, but Wang hits a winner right in the middle. Wang finally holds his ground after more than 10 minutes.
3-0 Hsieh/Wang
Hsieh supports the break with a hold on to love.
2-0 Hsieh/Wang
Another early break for Hsieh and Wang after Fernandez misses a volley. They are at the helm in the deciding set.
GAME AND SECOND SET HSIEH/WANG 7-6(5)
Wang steps down in the tiebreaker to go into extra time.
Tiebreak: 6-5 Hsieh/Wang
On the first set point, some miscommunication at the net and Hsieh smashes into the ground on her own side of the net
Tiebreak: 5-3 Hsieh/Wang
Another return winner from Wang puts them ahead with a minibreak.
Tiebreak: 2-2
Wang fires a returning winner to get him back right away.
Tiebreak: 2-1 Fernandez/Townsend
Townsend finds a backhand crosscourt winner to score an early minibreak.
6-6
Hsieh holds on and the second set is heading for a tiebreak.
6-5 Fernandez/Townsend
Fernandez holds on and they lead for the first time in the second set. One game away from the title.
5-5
Team Taylah gets the break! We are back on service after Fernandez and Townsend played a strong game where they look more like the first set.
5-4 Hsieh/Wang
Townsend holds out from love-40 and saves three set points. However, she and Fernandez are still down with a break and it has to come in the next game as Hsieh and Wang will try to serve out the set.
3-1 Hsieh/Wang
Fernandez and Townsend try to serve again, but it’s Hsieh and Wang’s turn to show some aggression to erase and hold a few break points.
1-0 Hsieh/Wang
A quick change to start the second set as Fernandez and Townsend encounter break points for the first time. Townsend misses a smash and drops serve for the first time in the match.
GAME AND FIRST SET FERNANDEZ/TOWNSEND 6-1
Fernandez and Townsend dominate the opening set. They overpowered and outhit their opponents and ended it with a break to love. It was one-way traffic from start to finish. The Canadian/American only lost four points on serve.
4-1 Fernandez/Townsend
A returning winner from Fernandez secures a double break point, and a big swing from Townsend secures the double break.
2-1 Fernandez/Townsend
First break goes to Team Taylah! Some great shots from Townsend set up the break point and Fernandez pulls the foul.
1-1
Tricky first foothold for Fernandez as she sees a 40 love lead slip away, but she gets out of the game without hitting a break point.
1-0 Hsieh/Wang
An early look for Team Taylah with three break points on Wang’s serve in the opening game, but Hsieh whacks away the first and then two errors from Fernandez see Wang hold on.
