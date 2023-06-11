Sports
Bonds takes fourth on the final day of NCAA Championships
Austin, Texas Arizona Track and Field wrapped up the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday to wrap up their collegiate outdoor season. Yesterday the men completed their part of the competition, the women compete for the last time today. Talie Bonds capped off her record-breaking season with a fourth-place finish for the Wildcats on the day.
“I am very proud of all the coaches, support staff and everyone who was part of making this journey unforgettable,” said Head Coach Fred Harvey. “The athletes came here and they made it happen. We’ve talked all year about coming here and being able to do your job and doing it. As a team and how we performed here, I couldn’t be happier for our program and the direction we are going.”
FIELD HIGHLIGHTS
After winning the NCAA Elite 90 Award on Thursday, senior Alex Porpacz finished 20th in the high jump after a height of 1.78 m (5-10). Porpaczy easily overcame her first two heights with only one attempt each, but then failed to reach her third height of the day. This was her first career appearance at the NCAA Championships. She was also one of only three Wildcats to compete in both the indoor and outdoor championships this season.
freshman Tabenisa Havea placed 19th in the discus throw with a height of 52.05 m (170-9). She also finished 10th in her flight, the first of the day. Like Porpaczy, this was her first career outing at the NCAA Championships. She was the first Wildcat to compete in the event at the championships since 2013.
TRACK HIGHLIGHTS
Senior Talie Bonds ended her Wildcat career with a fourth-place finish in the women’s 100-meter hurdles. Bonds clocked a time of 12.71 (+3.8) to propel her to a top-four finish. She battled windy conditions that the Wildcats have not faced in the majority of their encounters this year. This year’s contest was arguably the greatest 100-meter hurdles race in NCAA history, with the winner claiming the best-ever time in all conditions. Bonds’ jump from a 16th-place finish last year to a fourth-place finish this year shows the incredible season she’s had, including setting the Arizona school record in the event. She entered the competition in fifth place. In addition, her fourth-place finish is the best for an Arizona woman in the event since 2011.
“It was a little windy so I got into hurdles pretty fast but I can’t complain. I finished fourth and got an All-America award so I’m happy,” said Bonds. “I came in fifth and finished fourth, which is better than expected.”
Bonds was the only competitor to score on the women’s side for the Wildcats. The team finished 43rd with 5 points. Yesterday, the Arizona Men finished 17th with 16 points each Jordan Ghost. For the week, the Wildcats earned three First Team All-America honors, one Second Team and six honorable mentions.
ALL-AMERICANS
Jordan Ghost First team (shot put and hammer throw)
Talie Bonds First team (100m hurdles)
Youssef Koudsi Second team (discus throw), honorable mention (shot put)
Trayvion White-Austin, Brian Limeimage, Carl Hicks, James Onanubosi Honorable Mention (4x100m)
Tabenisa Havea Honorable Mention (Discus)
Alex Porpacz Honorable Mention (High Jump)
Zak Lando Honorable mention (shot put)
Jared O’Riley Honorable Mention (Javelin Throw)
“You have to come here to really understand what this experience is about,” added Coach Harvey. “We started with Jordan Ghost in the hammer and in the lead going into the final rounds. Being the collegiate leader, he put it here and the boys had to come back and get it. You cannot ask for anything more than that; it was a phenomenal performance. Then when you get back into the shot put, you can’t write a better script than the one in Hollywood. It was fantastic to beat his freshman teammate.”
He also said, “I’m super proud of what Talie Bonds did. That was the best college 100-meter hurdle race in NCAA history. She was in there and she is fourth overall. Alexa winning the Elite 90 Award is another super, super highlight. That’s so special, because you have to be at this game to win it.”
NEXT ONE
With the conclusion of the NCAA Championships, the collegiate season is officially over for the Wildcats after a stellar season filled with school records and top 10 performances. A select few Arizona competitors who have completed their event qualifiers this outdoor season will now look forward to the USA World Championship Trials on June 20-25. Most other countries’ national championships will also be held in June.
