MATCH EXAMPLE: Lancashire vs Hampshire

After a three-week hiatus before the start of the Vitality Blast, Championship cricket makes a brief return to the calendar as Lancashire attempted to claim a first win of the summer at the sixth attempt against a Hampshire side who are jointly ranked as second at the table.

Lancashire vs Hampshire

LV = Insurance County Championship, Division One

Sunday, June 11 – Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11 a.m

Southport and Birkdale Cricket Club, Trafalgar Road

It was not the start Lancashire hoped for in Division One, with five successive draws amid some near misses, flat throws and stubborn resistance.

Results have not reflected the Red Rose’s performance. But that’s sports.

And results must come if the side is to face a title challenge during the second half of the summer.

Champions Surrey lead the way with 104 points with four wins from six matches.

Warwickshire are second with 79 from five, tied with Hampshire, who have played six with three wins. Lancashire are eighth in the table with 46 points out of five.

This game comes off a mixed start in the T20 Blast, with four wins and four losses from eight games. An outground win will do wonders for both leagues.

In Lancashire’s final Championship match in mid-May, they drew with Somerset at Emirates Old Trafford.

Opposition

Hampshire is another challenge. Captain James Vince and co are currently in the position they finished last season’s Division One campaign, third.

Like Lancashire last season, Hampshire showed incredible consistency, challenging all three Silvers, including a victory in the Vitality Blast.

They are back in the championship after two wins over Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire. The two victories over Northants have come in an innings, including the last in the middle of last month.

Vince is approaching 500 Championship runs for 2023. His haul of 477 is currently the third best in Division One.

Pakistani overseas seaman Mohammad Abbas is the second most prolific bowler in the league with 29.

Opponent to watch

If Lancashire can knock out James Vince cheaply twice in this game you think they have a good chance of winning this game.

The England fringe batsman with 55 caps to his name, including 13 in Test matches, is a talismanic figure for his country. He is as elegant as a batsman in English Cricket.

If things don’t go well for the Red Rose at Southport, 32-year-old Vince could reach 12,000 first-class career runs. This will be his 196th career appearance.

Vince is having a brilliant season.

Allied to his aforementioned Championship runs, he has – at the time of writing – posted five scores of 50 or more in seven Blast innings, with two scores of 88 not out, a 103, 71 not out and 50.

Previous meeting

Lancashire and Hampshire met just once in the Championship last season – a rain-affected draw in late April and early May in the Ageas Bowl.

Ball dominated bat in the first innings with Hampshire going out for 246 on day one before claiming a six first innings lead.

Nick Gubbins made a patient unbeaten 101 for the hosts, while Hasan Ali claimed 5-45 for Lancashire, who then recovered from 105-7 to 240 all out thanks to Phil Salts 55 and Tom Baileys 59. They shared a crucial 94 for the eighth wicket.

Third-placed left-hander Gubbins then scored another patient century in the second innings – 130 in 344 all out, with the Red Rose set 351 to win late on day three.

Unfortunately, with Lancashire leading 9-0 on day four as a result, an intriguing finish was ruined by the weather as the final day was wiped out.

How are you

At Southport last year, in the draw against Somerset, Keaton Jennings posted the fourth-highest individual score in Lancashire first-class history – a brilliant first innings 318 opening the batting.

Two of Lancashire’s top 10 highest individual scores in first-class cricket have come to Southport. In 2001, also against Somerset, John Crawley hit an unbeaten 281.