Sewickley Academy’s skilled seven made it a tennis season to remember

By means of:



Sunday, June 11, 2023 | 11:01 am

Sewickley Academy sophomore Severin Harmon serves in the semifinals of the 2023 WPIAL boys’ tennis tournament.

It’s not Murderer’s Row. That’s an old phrase coined for the then-feared 1927 New York Yankees.

They are not the comic book and movie heroes of Fantastic Four. There are too many.

Call them the Skillful Seven – the starting lineup this season for the Sewickley Academy boys’ tennis team.

The Panthers legitimized their top spot in the WPIAL Class 2A tennis tournament, beating sixth seed Winchester Thurston 4-1 in the WPIAL Finals on May 10 at the Janet L. Swanson Tennis Center in Washington & Jefferson.

“I’m extra proud of them because they weren’t in that (playoff) situation in the past,” coach Whitney Snyder said. “They got better and better as the season progressed. I’m just proud of their passion, their commitment. I think this group was all about relationships.

Sewickley’s lineup was anchored by sophomore Severin Harmon, senior Jonathan Varghese, and sophomore Sebastian Tan on No. 1-2-3 singles.

“I think we’re all pretty happy with the season,” said Harmon, the Panthers’ top singles player for the past two years. “We’ve improved a lot all season and that’s been super rewarding for all of us.”

Harmon finished as a WPIAL runner-up in 2A this season.

“Next year we’re going to lose some key seniors,” he said, “but we’re also going to gain some really solid players. Our goals of winning championships and competing for WPIAL and state titles are still there as we move into next watch season.

SA’s doubles pairings consisted of senior Spencer Krysinski with junior Jackson Quigley and senior Alexander Quigley with sophomore Jason Chen.

“There were a lot of unknowns this year,” Snyder said. “Our doubles teams didn’t play together; those kids didn’t know who their partners would be. Both doubles teams developed good chemistry and won a lot of big games for us.”

So it looks like the prime-time Panthers will be strong again in 2024, with Snyder welcoming four returning starters, plus junior Logan Carlson, the team’s top reserve, and five JV players: juniors Lucas Ratkovich and Peter Shillingsburg, sophomore Jiakui Xu and freshmen Luke Palguta and Ahran Purewal.

There will also be additional incoming freshmen looking to make an immediate impact in 2024.

“We need to replace three starters,” said Snyder, “and that’s what we had to do this year. But with the success they’ve experienced, I think they’re excited and want to build on that.

“They represented Sewickley Academy with great pride and passion.”

Varghese was a four-year starter for the Quakers, one year in the first singles and three in the second singles.

“I’m proud of our results this season,” said Varghese. “For the past three years we have been in 3A and never made it past the second round of the WPIAL playoffs. It felt very special in my senior year to return to Sewickley’s former glory with the tennis program and win WPIALs in 2A.

“Going to the PIAA playoffs was a whole new experience, but the team was involved and handled it all really well. We fought hard as we have all season. It was hard to lose in the semi-finals because we know we are a team capable of winning states, but the competition was really high and we fought to the end.”

Varghese, who advanced to the WPIAL singles tournament, said QV was a confident bunch from the start.

“Our expectation at the beginning of the year was to win WPIALs and the PIAA,” he said. “We knew we would be one of the top teams so we set our goals very high and tried to work towards it.

“I am happy to be part of a special team and to lead them this season. Each of the guys gave their best every day and we all got better because of it.

Varghese served as team captain.

“Jonathan was constantly encouraging us,” Snyder said. “He’s a great leader and also a great player.”

Alex Quigley was another one of three athletes to lead the senior team.

“I really loved varsity tennis this year, especially since we got this far across the states,” he said. “It was the most fun I’ve had in my entire life in any sport. I played varsity tennis for three years and I loved it.

Quigley, a three-year starter, said he enjoyed playing for Sewickley because of the camaraderie between the players. All of his teammates cheered from the sidelines when he was battling on the field.

“Another favorite memory was winning the WPIAL championship,” he said, “and when we went swimming at the hotel in Hershey. And I’ve been playing varsity with Jackson for two years. It was fun and we never had any problems, which is customary between brothers.”

Krysinski said he thoroughly enjoyed his high school tennis career, especially in the postseason. He was a member of the varsity team for three years.

“My varsity tennis career has been great,” he said. “All the love to my teammates and coach Whit. And one of my favorite memories was beating Peters Township in the first round of the 3A playoffs.”

Sewickley was 7-1 in Section 4-2A before advancing to the WPIAL and PIAA Tournaments, finishing 13-4 overall.

Tan believes another championship round is in store for the Panthers in 2024.

“I think the team has done really well this year. We all played very close to our best tennis,” said Tan. “Next year looks like we have a good chance of winning WPIALs again, and maybe even states. We have a number of strong doubles players moving up.”

Chen is one of those strong doubles players at SA. He took a more conservative approach next season.

“I thought our team’s performance this year was fantastic. We were a great team,” said Chen. “This year it was really fun. We all played really well

“Even though we’re losing some key seniors, I think we’ll still be very solid next year.”

Tags: Sewickley Academy