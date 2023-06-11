Sports
Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Reminds Us It’s Her World, Lucia Javorcekova Creates Magic & Bud Light Defeats Inflation – OutKick
Another game in the Stanley Cup final with one goal
After two blowouts to start the series, the last two Stanley Cup Finals games have come down to one goal. Unfortunately for the Florida Panthers, they only managed to win one of those games.
On Saturday night, the Golden Knights got back in the winning streak with a 3-2 victory and go back to Vegas with a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Florida had several chances in the final seconds to send Game 4 into overtime, but failed to find the net. There were several shots on target which then led to complete chaos.
The last horn was the start of a wild scene as players started waving at each other. Before all is said and done, there are sticks and players all over the ice.
So much for the Panthers who turned it into a run by winning their first Stanley Cup Final game in franchise history on Thursday. The Golden Knights had no intention of stalling this series.
They are one game away from a title and tear Las Vegas to shreds with off-season celebrations. It’s hard to believe that the Golden Knights are going to close out this series in the next game or two.
Amanda Nunes becomes double champion
Amanda Nunes stepped into the octagon at UFC 289 Saturday night as a double champion. She left it as a retired double champion.
The 35-year-old is widely regarded as the greatest female fighter in UFC history. She will not become a fighter who continues to fight past their peak.
After dominating Irene Aldana and retaining her bantamweight belt with a five-round unanimous decision win, Nunes retired.
Nunes put her bantamweight and featherweight belts in the center of the octagon, had her gloves cut off and became double champion.
“Double Champion Forever!” Nunes said during her post-fight interview from the octagon. “Tonight is the perfect night to retire and live happily ever after.”
Not only did Nunes leave the Vancouver octagon as a double champion, she left it behind with 16 wins in the UFC. That puts her name at the top of the list for most wins in UFC women’s history.
Her 16 wins in the UFC comprise a 12-straight run that began in 2015 and ended in 2021. Nunes finishes her career with an overall record of 23-5 in mixed martial arts with 13 knockouts.
Not a bad flight.
Great work on Sunday Screencaps
Caleb from Pennsylvania writes:
I just wanted to drop a line and say that I am an avid Screencaps reader and felt I should reach out to you.
I must admit that at first I only read Joe’s entries, out of loyalty (I’m not sure how else to describe it) to him. However, I realized that he wouldn’t voluntarily hand over the keys to something he holds dear, so I tried to make sure, yes, all seven days of the week are filled with Screencaps.
I like your take on it. Keep it up!
Sean Joe:
Thanks for the love, Caleb. That’s a perfectly understandable position to be in. The amount of work that goes into Screencaps is insane.
Joe has built something here that is truly incredible and the loyalty is to be expected. How he pulls this off daily (minus Sunday) is a testament to the man’s work ethic.
He is an absolute content machine.
I’m lucky enough to be part of the Screencaps community. It’s not something I take for granted. My role is to provide and fill in a seventh day when Joe takes some well-deserved time off.
That said, have a nice Sunday. Joe is back in action on Monday and I’ll see everyone next week in my regular Sunday slot.
If you have some love to share, or if there's an interesting storm near you, feel free to DM me on Twitter @sjoseph_sports.
Numbers from:
Things you submitted and things I like:
