Ackera Nugent wins 100m hurdles, Razorbacks claim 4 x 400 relay





Shawn price



AUSTIN Razorback Ackera Nugent won the 100 m hurdles on the final day of the NCAA Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium, at 12.25 seconds, the fastest collegiate time ever in all conditions. Arkansas ended the evening with a victory in the 4 x 400 meter relay, with a time of 3:24.05 with the foursome Paris Peoples, Joanne Reid, Nickisha Pryce (50.33) and Rosey Effiong (50.73). Time is #3 on the UA all-time list and the Razorbacks won NCAA titles this season. Arkansas finished with 46 points in the game and placed third in team scoring. Texas won the national championship with 83 points and Florida was second with 51. Behind the Razorbacks were Oregon (44), Texas A&M (36), Kentucky (28), LSU (26), Nebraska (25), Harvard (23), Georgia and Tennessee with 19 each. Nugent took an early lead in the 100 meter hurdles, flying down the track with a supporting wind of 3.8 mps. Kentucky’s Masia Russell finished second in 12.32 while Alia Armstrong was third in 12.49. Nugent’s time is also tied for number 10 on the all-conditions world list. Nugent also completed a string of NCAA hurdle titles this season after winning the 60 meter hurdles indoors. Arkansas totaled 19 points in the 400 meters with Britton Wilson second in 49.64, Nickisha Pryce third in a career best 50.23 and Rosey Effiong fourth in 50.77. Florida’s Talitha Diggs, the defending champion, finished fifth in 50.93. Wilson then placed seventh in the 400 meters hurdles with a time of 55.92. Prior to the hurdle race, Nugent led the Razorback 4 x 100m relay, which finished fourth in 42.83, the second fastest time in Arkansas history after the school record of 42.65 set in 2019. The Razorback lineup consisted of Ariane Linton, MeKenze Kelley and Effiong. Texas won the sprint relay in 41.60 over Kentucky (42.46) and LSU (42.52). Ohio State (42.85), Georgia (42.87), Oregon (43.06), Baylor (43.12) and USC (43.13) finished behind the Razorbacks. Behind Arkansas in the 4 x 400 relay were Texas A&M (3:26.12), Ohio State (3:26.72) and USC (3:27.42). Sydney Thorvaldson ran 16:03.61 to finish 12th in the 5,000 meters

