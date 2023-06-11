It’s about time BCCI did more than pay lip service to Indian Test cricket

In the end it doesn’t even matter. This may be the iconic line from a song by American rock band Linkin Park, but the Indian Test cricket team may just have it as a slogan. It tried so hard, got so far but had to fall to lose it all.

For the second consecutive edition, India did extremely well to reach the final of the World Test Championship, the only team to do so. On both occasions, however, it had to swallow the bitter pill of loss. Could the script have been different if the BCCI had paid a little more attention to the team’s needs ahead of a big game? Considering how India went down fighting to the last ball of the game, a little more preparation time for the red-ball format could have made all the difference to their fortunes.

Consider this: Nine members of India’s playing XI for the World Test Championship finals were active members of the Indian Premier League. Wicket-keeper KS Bharat was in the Gujarat Titans team but failed to get a single match in the T20 league while Cheteshwar Pujara plied his trade in County cricket for Sussex.

Australia, on the other hand, had two of their main hitters – Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne – battling it out in main English domestic cricket. More importantly, with the exception of David Warner and Cameron Green, none of the other playing XI members were part of the IPL. Unfailing picks skipper Pat Cummins and fellow paceman Mitchell Starc had withdrawn from the IPL player auction, opting to focus more on Test cricket, while most of the others failed to find favor with the franchises. Australia, however, is no worse for it.

Unaffected by T20 habits, Australians seemed by some distance better prepared for the WTC final than their Indian counterparts – especially the hitters. After knocking down strikes in the white-ball format on pitches that were bowler slaughterhouses, Indian batters found the transition difficult in completely contrasting conditions.

It’s one thing to face one or two top-class international pacers for about eight overs on absolute belters and in conditions where swing is minimal and seam almost absent. But it’s an entirely different task taking on four tall, fast bowlers on a pitch where some balls rebound sharply (Shubman Gill and Pujara will vouch for it) and a single ball bounces clumsily (ask Virat Kohli).

The Indians knew that this was exactly the challenge they faced, but were not adequately prepared for it. No matter how good a batsman you are, it’s not easy to unlearn two months’ habits in about a week’s time. That also in “nets”. Kohli had knocked the leather out in IPL and played all newcomers on the front foot. On Thursday, he was so committed to the front foot against Starc that he couldn’t get out of the line of the rising ball.

That said, the blame cannot be placed solely on the players. Unlike foreign superstars, India’s big guns cannot take a break from IPL lest they earn the wrath of India’s Board of Control for Cricket, which wants to compromise the profile of the tournament at no cost. It’s not just the BCCI, even the broadcasters and the franchises won’t agree with Kohli or Rohit Sharma skipping an edition or a few matches to prepare for a test match because they are not just cricketers but a brand in itself. They attract fans and sponsors and raise the profile of their respective teams.

It’s a shame that a team that puts in all the hard work over a two-year cycle to qualify for the final doesn’t give itself the best chance of winning it. And this probably won’t be fixed any time soon.

The first WTC cycle started in August 2019, but due to a disruption due to the Covid outbreak, the first edition had to be adjusted regarding the qualification process for the final. The second cycle started in June 2021 and ended at the end of March. Unlike the previous cycle, there was no certainty of the second finalist until the final lunch session of the Fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad (13 March). A week after the last test of the cycle between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the IPL 2023 started.

The 2023-25 ​​cycle will begin on June 16 with the Ashes and will officially end in February, but the ICC has already decided to host the upcoming WTC Final in June at Lord’s as the timing of the match rules out most countries as possible locations. due to bad weather. The running final was also due to be held at Lord’s but due to sponsorship issues it was moved to The Oval.

Which brings us to the question: why only England is hosting the WTC Final?

It was understandable that the first edition of the WTC Final was held in the country where the game originated. It had historical significance. But to keep it in England suggests that, despite the end of imperialism, the game is still a slave to the colonial mentality. As the ICC has accommodated BCCI’s expanded IPL window which will expand even further, the Indian board is also more or less forced to concede to certain decisions of the global body, even if it means that the preparedness of the team for an important ICC must be jeopardized. event?

While the BCCI’s commitment to preserving the sanctity of Test cricket is indisputable, the same should apply to the Indian team. It is cruel to let them play IPL in India for two months and expect them to be ready for a test match against the world number 1 in difficult circumstances in about a week. Is there a way around it? Certainly. But that requires making tough decisions, as former head coach Ravi Shastri said recently, including taking a tough stance on the franchises if necessary.