Mizzou footballs annual quest to record four wins in non-conference play

It’s very, very hard to win consistently in the Southeastern Conference.

That is a clear statement. But the SEC makes up for that (to the dismay of every other conference) with four non-conference games per season instead of three, easing the burden on its members. The conference recently announced it would continue with its eight-game slate in 2024, even with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas, though discussions are ongoing about moving to nine games in 2025.

What makes life in the SEC that much more difficult is that you can’t win 3-4 of those non-conference games every season. Since joining the SEC, Missouri has struggled to start the seasons on a solid foundation, and those missteps have greatly hindered the team’s entry into conference play. In 2012 and 2016, significant non-con losses kept the Tigers from reaching postseason play.

While the overall non-conference record looks respectable, the opponent’s timing and quality weigh heavily in the losses. At the end of the day, there aren’t many teams Mizzou has faced in non-conference play that haven’t fared better than on paper in the last 10 years. To get over the hump of mediocrity, Drinkwitz and co. must master going 4-0/3-0 outside of the SEC game year in and year out.

From the terrible loss to Wyoming in 2019 to somehow falling back to Indiana in 2014, the Tigers have had their fair share of trouble playing outside the SEC. Let’s dive deeper into that idea and look at what needs to change in order for the program to consistently post four wins in non-conference play.

Mark Mirko/Tribune News Service via Getty Images via Getty Images

Non-Conference Records since joining the SEC

2012: 3-1 (win over SELA, Arizona State, UCF; lost to Syracuse)

2013: 4-0 (win over Murray State, Toledo, Indiana, Arkansas State)

2014: 3-1 (win over So. Dakota State, Toledo, UCF; lost to Indiana)

2015: 4-0 (win over SEMO, Arkansas State, UConn, BYU)

2016: 2-2 (wins over EMU, Delaware State; losses to WVU, MTSU)

2017: 3-1 (win over MO State, Idaho, UConn; lost to Purdue)

2018: 4-0 (wins over UT-Martin, Wyoming, Purdue, Memphis)

2019: 3-1 (wins over WVU, SEMO, Troy; lost to Wyoming)

2020: N/A

2021: 3-1 (win over CMU, SEMO, UNT; lost to Boston College)

2022: 3-1 (wins over LA Tech, ACU, NMSU; lost to Kansas State)

Overall: 32-8

Garry Pinkel: 14-2*

Barry Odom: 12-4

Elijah Drinkwitz: 6-2

*During his time with the SEC

Most disappointing losses

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Indiana 31 | No. 18 Missouri 27 (September 20, 2014)

The 2014 run to the SEC title game wasn’t nearly as nice as the 2013 run, and with this result, it reached its nadir. The Hoosiers finished 4-8 (1-7) this season, but played their best game of the year at Faurot. Tevin Coleman’s 132 yards and one touchdown led the way for IU, despite his team only converting one of their 14 (!) third down attempts in the game.

In the end, the contrast in offensive styles made all the difference in this game. Mizzou was more than happy to air things out, with Maty Mauk throwing for a season-high 331 yards, while Indiana chose to pound the ground. In a back and forth game, the Hoosiers got the last laugh with a DAngelo Roberts touchdown scamper with 22 seconds left to seal the deal.

This started a few strange weeks for Mizzou. Gary Pinkel’s team went out the following week to upset No. 13 South Carolina, but they returned home on a bye only to be choked by No. 13 Georgia 34-0. Of course, the team wouldn’t lose another game until the SEC Championship against Alabama, so maybe the early season struggles helped in the long run.

2. Wyoming 37 | Missouri 31 (August 31, 2019)

Kelly Bryant would become the heir to Drew Lock’s quarterback throne. The Clemson transfer had just led those other Tigers to an ACC title and CFP appearance, and many thought he could add spark to the Tiger charge with his legs and experience playing at a high level.

His time with Mizzou couldn’t have started better. Bryant did throw for a season-high 423 yards, but that was because Mizzou trailed for much of the game. After jumping to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and appearing to run away with this quarter, Mizzou gave up 17 straight points in the second quarter and Wyoming went on a 34-3 run between the start of the second quarter. quarter and the end of the third.

The Tigers tried to collect late, but they had enough in the tank. Multiple long touchdown runs by the Cowboys and three costly Missouri turnovers left the visitors shaken from Laramie, WY. Surprisingly, Mizzou then won five consecutive matches before losing five consecutive matches.

Photo by Scott Kane/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

3. Middle Tennessee State 51| Missouri 45 (October 22, 2016)

In my eyes, this was the low point for Missouri’s defense in the 2010s. A heartbreaking early-season loss to Georgia seemed to crush the hopes of the 2016 squad as they lost for much of the SEC game were smothered.

After two non-competitive losses to LSU and Florida, the 2-4 Tigers hoped to get back on track with a win over MTSU. The Blue Raiders, who would finish the season 8-5, had other ideas. They marched into Faurot Field and ran for 311 yards on an SEC defense, and Brent Stockstill tied the offense with 280 passing yards and four touchdowns. Drew Lock, Damarea Crockett and Ish Witter responded with their own impressive performances, but after neither team could be stopped in the first half, the game went scoreless for the final 6:16, resulting in a signature win for MTSU.

This result further spiraled the Tigers, as they lost to Kentucky and South Carolina after this game.

What 2023 presents and who lies ahead

Again, while the record doesn’t look terrible, it doesn’t contribute to the success Missouri fans hope for. This program has a razor-thin margin of error each season, and carelessly losing non-conference games to inferior opponents or getting blown out in key swing games has often killed early-season momentum for this team.

The slate for 2023 is manageable and tricky at the same time. South Dakota is a mediocre FCS program and should be of little importance (*knocks on wood*). While MTSU has won Columbia before, this is a much better Mizzou team than in 2016.

Things heat up from there. A rematch with Kansas State is looming, and it could be argued that this is one of the two or three most important games on Missouri’s schedule. Sure, there’s a vengeance factor to this game, as well as recruiting implications, but most of all, this is a proof game for Drinkwitz and this team. A win over a quality Wildcat team would earn some respect for the 2023 squad while silencing many of Drinkwitz’s doubters, demonstrating that his program has progressed since last season.

After that swing game, Missouri will venture to St. Louis for the Mizzou to the Lou series against Memphis. The Tennessee Tigers are no laughing matter as they always seem to have some explosive offensive prowess and challenge Power Five foes. Plus, a good show in STL is imperative for a Missouri program trying to close the state’s borders in recruiting and commanding respect from its fans in the East.

Starting this season 4-0 won’t be an easy task, but I would say that in order for this year to be a success and Drinkwitz to keep his job, it’s absolutely necessary. With the number of swing games on the slate during SEC competition, Missouri will need every win to create some momentum and get the fanbase and players to believe in what the team can accomplish.

Who knows, if the Tigers manage to start a flawless 4-0 and then take down Vandy in Nashville, there might be a shiny number next to their name when they face LSU in COMO on Oct. 7, but let’s not get carried away moving things forward.

Instead, let’s look waaaayyyy further ahead.

As for what the future non-conference opponents look like, there are a few names Mizzou fans might recognize. Boston College will make its return trip to Faurot in 2024, and the Border War will make its long-awaited return to the roster in 2025 at Columbia. In 2026, Mizzou will have a shot at both frontier rivals Kansas and Illinois, with both matches taking place away from home.

In 2027, the Tigers head west for a date with San Diego State before hosting Illinois. The Fighting Illini appear on the schedule in 2028, 29, 32, 33, 34 and 35, while Kansas pops up for another house-and-house in 31 and 32. Missouri also has a house-and-house lineup with Deion Sanders Colorado buffaloes in 30 and 31.