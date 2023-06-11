Sports
French Open: Karolina Muchova one of the most complete tennis players in the world – Expert reaction to the final
However, it wasn’t just the fans swooning over her shooting ability, the Czech player received praise from her foe, with Swiatek acknowledging the variety of her opponents and expecting many more finals between the two of them in the years to come.
Eurosports Mats Wilander took it even further, after seeing Muchova mix it up in the final with a variety of powerful groundstrokes, slice backhands and impeccably placed volleys that Swiatek ran off with on numerous occasions.
In terms of tennis, she is an incredible player, she is perhaps the most complete tennis player on the women’s side in the world, so with a little bit of self-confidence, which she clearly has now, she can upset anyone, he said after the final.
Her play on a grass court at Wimbledon is going to be absolutely sensational, I never thought she would reach her first Grand Slam final here.
Muchova had already made headlines after knocking out one of the hot favourites, Aryna Sabalenka, in the semi-finals and many wondered how she would physically recover from that grueling match on Thursday.
But while she looked a bit overwhelmed at the start of the match, she soon found her stride and broke out in the final set, before regaining the sense of opportunity.
On two-love up, I felt like she got a little hesitant in those few games, said Chris Evert, who called the game.
I think Caroline [Muchova] she played better when she was behind, she played with freedom, she played with power, but as soon as she was in front she wanted to protect her lead and got a little hesitant.
While she may regret how that third set unfolded, as Wilander pointed out, she should be a powerful force on SW19’s grass courts, especially considering she’s not afraid to get to the net and is very happy to shorten the points with a pair of world-class volleys.
The good news for Muchova is that she won’t have to wait long to put all this experience to good use.
I am happy that I survived the battle and was able to win the second set. It was a great show, a little bitter for me, but a great tournament, Muchova said when she had a chance to recover and take stock of her not inconsiderable performance to make it to that first Slam final.
It was two very long weeks, the first time I reached the final of a Slam. Now I know it is possible for me. I’ll try to work hard and, you know, maybe make another final and have a shot at winning a Grand Slam.
