Full schedule, programs, results, live streaming details





11 Indians will compete in the WTT Series event in Nigeria. WTT Contender Lagos 2023 is the ninth WTT series event and the fourth Contender series event of the calendar year 2023. The event will start on June 12, 2023 and the finals will be played on June 18, 2023. 32 singles, 16 doubles and 8 mixed doubles pairs will compete for ranking points in Lagos, Nigeria. The first three days of the tournament will be all about qualifying, with the main event kicking off on June 15, 2023. Sreeja Akula is the only Indian to compete directly in the main events in the two singles categories in Lagos. The other table tennis players will have to sweat it out from the qualifications. On the contrary, more than one doubles pairs have direct access to the main events. Let’s dive deeper into the details of the upcoming WTT Series event. WTT Contender Lagos 2023 Venue and Date Date: June 12, 2023 June 18, 2023 Location: Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Lagos, Nigeria Who are the top seeds at the WTT Contender Lagos 2023? Men’s singles: Jang Woojin Darko Jorgic Dimitri Ovtcharov Patrick Franziska Chuang Chih Yuan Yuan license Xiang Peng Benedict Duda Women’s Singles: Cheng I Ching Shin Yubin Dina Meshref Jon Jihee Han Goda Barbara Balazova Fatima Bello Natalia Bayor Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now Men’s Doubles: Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon Lim Shidong/Xu Yingbin Xiang Peng/Yuan license Liao Cheng-Ting/Huang Yan-Cheng Manav Vikash Thakkar/Manush Utpalbhai Shah Hugo Deschamps/Thibault Poret Olajide Omotayo/Taiwo Mato Liu Dingshuo/Zhao Zihao Women’s Doubles: Jeon Jihee/Shin Yubin Cheng I-Ching/Li Yu-Jhun Natalia Bajor/Barbora Balazova Christina Kallberg/Philippa Bergand Sreeja Akula/Diya Parag Chitale Fan Siqi/Liu Weishan Yang Ha Eun/Lee Eun Hye Tatiana Kukulkova/Ema Labosova Mixed Doubles: Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin Barbara Balazova/Lubomir Pistai Jang Woojin / Jeon Jihee Manav Vikash Thakkar/Archana Girish Kamath Izabela Lupulescu/Dimitrije Levajac Samuel Walker/Everyone Xiang Peng/Liu Weishan Snehit Suravajjula/Diya Parag Chitale Which Indian players will play in the WTT Contender Lagos 2023? Men’s singles: Manav Vikash Thakkar (in qualifiers), Harmeet Desai (in qualifiers), Manush Utpalbhai Shah (in qualifiers), Snehit Suravajjula (in qualifiers), Sanil Shetty (in qualifiers), Jeet Chandra (in qualifiers) Women’s Singles: Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee (in qualifiers), Archana Girish Kamath (in qualifiers), Reeth Tennison (in qualifiers), Diya Parag Chitale (in qualifiers) Men’s Doubles: Manav Vikash Thakkar/Manush Utpalbhai Shah, Jeet Chandra/Snehit Suravajjula (in qualifiers) Women’s Doubles: Sreeja Akula/Diya Parag Chitale, Reeth Tennison/Sutirtha Mukherjee (in qualifiers) Mixed Doubles: Manav Vikash Thakkar/Archana Girish Kamath, Snehit Suravajjula/Diya Parag Chitale Where and how to watch WTT Contender Lagos 2023 live stream? Fans can watch the live stream of the WTT Contender Lagos 2023 on the WTT YouTube channel. Unfortunately, no live broadcast has been announced yet. WTT Contender Lagos 2023 Schedule and Matches TBA (will be updated as soon as announced) Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.

