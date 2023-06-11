Women’s football reveals schedule for 2023





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Harvard Women’s Soccer has unveiled its 2023 schedule with 14 games, seven of which will be played in front of fans at Jordan Field. The Crimson hopes to continue its successful streak under the Branca Family Head Coach for Harvard Women’s Soccer, Chris Hamblin and its staff as it struggles through a challenging and exciting 2023 slate. The new schedule features seven home games, a trip to the West Coast, and three matchups against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. Other highlights include the August 25 season opener against Fairfield and the Ivy League opener against Brown at home on September 23. 3 and 5, to select the automatic conference bid for the NCAA Tournament. The 2023 campaign kicks off on Friday, August 25 with an away game against the Fairfield Stags. Crimson football fans will get their first look at the 2023 roster when Jordan Field opens against the Connecticut Huskies on Sunday, August 27. The Crimson will make its way west over Labor Day weekend to take on Long Beach State (September 1) and Pepperdine (September 3) on the California coast. North Carolina State and Samford will then make the trip to Cambridge for games scheduled for Sunday, September 10 and Thursday, September 14, respectively. A trip to New York City to take in the St. John’s Red Storm on Sunday, September 17, closes Harvard’s non-conference schedule. The Ivy League game kicks off with a game between the top two teams of the 2022 season when the Brown Bears meet the Crimson at Jordan Field on Saturday, September 23. Next, Harvard travels to Columbia for a game on Saturday, September 30 before taking on the Dartmouth Big Green in a midweek game on Wednesday, October 4. The Crimson will be on the road again that weekend and heading to Cornell to play the Big Red in Ithaca, NY on Saturday, October 4, 7. Harvard women’s soccer will host two consecutive Ivy League games on back-to-back Saturdays in Cambridge against the Princeton Tigers (Oct. 14) and the Penn Quakers (Oct. 21) before traveling to Yale to close out the regular season on Saturday . October 28. The inaugural Ivy League Women’s Soccer Tournament will take place November 3-5 and will feature the top four teams in the rankings at the end of the regular season. The 2022 season was one to remember for Harvard women’s soccer as the team posted a regular season record of 12-1-3 – including an undefeated 5-0-2 Ivy League score en route to his second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. With last year in the rear view, the Crimson is excited to turn the page and keep the momentum going in what should be an exciting 2023 season.

