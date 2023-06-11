Sports
Three things we learned from the WTC Cricket Final
London (AFP) Australia became the first men’s side to win every major global cricket trophy after a 209-run defeat to India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.
The victory was a timely boost for Pat Cummins’ men just five days before the start of the first Test against arch rivals England at Edgbaston, with Australia bidding for their first success in the Ashes series for 22 years.
AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from a dominant Australian exhibition in South London.
Boland seems built for England
England know all about Scott Boland after he marked his Test debut at the age of 32 with a stunning six-wicket second innings in an Ashes clinch win for Australia at his Melbourne home ground two years ago.
But the sailor is perhaps an even more difficult candidate under English conditions.
Test grounds in England usually provide some assistance for sailors such as Boland, with the Dukes ball providing more surface movement for longer than the Kookaburra used in red-ball cricket in Australia.
Boland’s ability to make deliveries last was evident during a WTC final where he caused India’s collapse on the final day by sending Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja into the same over.
“He was simply our best bowler all game,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins of Boland.
“He didn’t make many runs and to get two big wickets in an over is just a reward for how well he bowled.”
Openers a concern for Australia
If England is a good place for bowlers like Boland, it’s also a tough place for opening batsmen to score runs, given the movement the pacers have to offer.
Australia’s David Warner and Usman Khawaja found it difficult to get runs at The Oval and it is now 12 Test innings in England since Australia had an opening score of 20 or more.
But with both Steve Smith and Travis Head taking hundreds of first innings against India, the lack of contributions from their first wicket pair didn’t hurt Australia in the final.
Still, it takes a lot of their teammates to keep saving Warner and Khawaja in a five-game Ashes campaign.
Southpaw Warner, with just one century in his last 34 Test innings, recently unveiled a plan to waive red-ball duty for Australia next year in his hometown of Sydney.
But the decision could be made for the 36-year-old by the Australian selectors if he can’t improve his form during a draw in England’s 2019 Ashes where he averaged under 10.
Lack of preparation costs India?
Virtually all of India’s side at The Oval, with the exception of veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who had played for England’s Sussex, entered this match after stints in the lucrative Twenty20 Indian Premier League.
And while Ajinkya Rahane was able to convert his IPL form into significant scores in the final, several fellow Indian batsmen struggled.
Whether it would have helped India, who have now lost both WTC finals after going down to New Zealand in the first showpiece of 2021, to play some red ball warm-up matches is up for debate.
Speaking after Sunday’s heavy defeat, India captain Rohit Sharma suggested that the WTC should be decided in a three-game series, while also calling for the introduction of semi-finals.
But how these would fit into an already overcrowded international calendar is another matter.
“A three-match series would be nice, but it’s about finding a window,” said Rohit.
