Ranking of the conference’s 11 protected rivalries

See, we’ve known for a while that some Big Ten football rivalries are more important than others.

It’s part of the charm of the conference for us here at the Big Ten Misery Index. Why else would we pull up the Big Ten Network on a fall Saturday afternoon if we don’t get to see Kirk Ferentz and PJ Fleck compete for a 98-pound copper pig? And weren’t often disappointed: The anger generated by those annual grudges can lead grown men to do incredibly petty things. Like, say, three consecutive timeouts in the last minute of a 35-7 blowout in freezing weather, allowing the losing coach to reflect on the glory relinquished that is Floyd or Rosedale.

Don’t feel like taking (the time-outs) on the bus, right? Ferentz told reporters after the Hawkeyes win over the Golden Gophers in 2020. You guys have reminded me of that a few times over the past 22 years.

I thought we would take Floyd and leave the timeouts here, Ferentz finished it off and came as close as an Iowa coach has ever come to bringing a line from The Godfather.

Of course, not every rivalry has an equally great prize. Minnesota/Nebraska, with the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy, doesn’t really stir those emotions, you know?

So that was one of the nine rivalries that didn’t make it when the Big Ten released their plan for the 2024 and 2025 schedules, with a Flex Protect Plus plan that ensures every team (except Penn State, for one reason or another) reason) at least one protected rivalry as the conference expands to 16 teams.

(As we sat on it, we were pretty sure that Flex Protect Plus is one of four things advertised on the Big Ten Network, along with Auto-Owners Insurance, State Farm Insurance, and, well, the Big Ten themselves. .)

The Broken Chair Trophy remains on the schedule for 2024 and 2025, but will likely take place a few more years after that as the conference’s 11 protected rivalries take center stage.

Let’s pour one for some of the other grudge matches that will eventually take a leave of absence:

State of Michigan vs. Penn State Maybe the Land Grant Trophy can just stay at Ford Field after this year, if only to save shipping costs?

Michigan vs. Minnesota The Little Brown Jug will get one last dessert in 2024 before going into storage in 2025 (usually in Ann Arbor).

Illinois vs Ohio State Maybe they can borrow Illibuck, a wood-carved turtle, from the rivalry between Maryland and Rutgers?

But as we mourn the end of USC’s perennial rivalry with trips to Pullman, Washington, and look forward to USC’s inaugural trip to West Lafayette, Indiana, in 2024! let’s go through the Big Ten Misery Index, from the most miserable rivalry to the least:

11.Maryland Rutgers

The trophy:Hahahahahahahaha.

The series: 13 games, dating from 1920; Maryland leads 8-5.

The buzz: Dating back to does a lot of work here, as the Scarlet Knights and Terps played each other in 1920-21, then not again until 2007. They have played every year since joining the Big Ten in 2014, with Maryland leading 6-3 in conference games . But seriously, this isn’t even the biggest rivalry between the two states, we’d rather watch The Sopranos and The Wire for six hours to determine which state has the better HBO drama.

10. Illinois-Purdue

The trophy: Purdue gun.

The series: 98 games, dating from 1890; Purdue leads, 47-45-6.

The buzz: The Boilermakers have a giant drum and a small cannon, and no, those aren’t metaphors for anything. If the expansion of the Big Tens into California fails, Purdue is presumably prepared to invade Missouri.

9. Wisconsin-Iowa

The trophy: Heartland Trophy.

The series: 96 games, dating from 1894; Wisconsin leads, 49-45-2.

The buzz: They should replace the bronze bull trophy for this one with a bust of Iowa OC Brian Ferentz the Hawkeyes averaged 3.2 points over the rivalry’s first six games (all played before World War I) and were shut out almost as often by the Badgers (nine times) for reaching 31 points (11 times).

8. Nebraska-Iowa

The trophy: Heroes Trophy.

The series: 43 games, dating from 1903; Nebraska leads, 26-16-1.

The buzz: Their Black Friday tradition with a trophy in the shape of a soccer ball only goes back to Nebraska’s entry into the Big Ten in 2011. Before then, the schools had played just six times since the end of World War II. At least give credit to the Big Ten for sticking to it, kind of like we give credit to Nebraska for sticking to basketball.

7. Illinois Northwest

The trophy: Land of Lincoln Trophy.

The series: 116 games, dating from 1892; Illinois leads, 57-54-5.

The buzz: The Illini have managed just five wins in the 14 games since the previous trophy, the Sweet Sioux Tomahawk, was replaced in 2009 by an Abraham Lincoln-style bronze hat. If we also put some points here for mounting the trophy on a base, you trade in a stovepipe hat every year, players should be able to wear it.

6. Indiana Purdue

The trophy: Old Oak Bucket.

The series: 124 games, dating from 1891; Purdue leads, 76-42-6.

The buzz: We can certainly see the reward for this rivalry as the 1925 founders did the most typical Hoosier form of trophy, but it’s rather fitting that these two programs are symbolized by something that spends most of its time in the dark with only an occasional rise to (water). -delivering) glory. Or whatever.

5. UCLA-USC

The trophy: Victory bell.

The series: 92 games, dating from 1929; USC leads, 52-33-7.

The buzz: A highly anticipated annual blockbuster that all too often turns into a disappointing snoozer 12 of the past 16 matchups have been decided by double digits. That’s Hollywood, baby!

4. Minnesota-Iowa

The trophy: Floyd of Rosedale.

The series: 115 games, dating from 1891; Minnesota leads, 62-52-2.

The buzz: More than a trophy, Floyd is a cautionary tale for our time, as the copper pig commemorates the stakes of the 1935 bet between the state’s governors, a pig who died eight months later. because he was not vaccinated (against cholera, but still).

3. State of Michigan-Michigan

The trophy: Paul Bunyan Governor of Michigan Trophy.

The series: 115 games, dating from 1918; Michigan leads, 72-38-5.

The buzz: This is one of the most historically lopsided rivalries on the protected list, and we historically mean 33 of the series’ Wolverines wins before Paul was first given to the winner in 1953. Since then, UM has still led, but only by a 39-29-2 margin.

2.MinnesotaWisconsin

The trophy: Paul Bunyan’s axe.

The series: 130 games, dating from 1892; Wisconsin leads, 62-60-8.

The buzz: Did this rivalry push UM and MSU’s Small Paul just because of the size of the giant ax the winning team gets to wield? Maybe. Let’s even extend this trophy line; we need the Badgers and Gophers who play in hockey for Paul Bunyans Skates, the hoop teams who play for Paul Bunyans Shorts. Heck, even the academic decathlon teams playing for Paul Bunyan’s Pencil. You get the idea.

1. Michigan, Ohio State

The trophy: No.

The series: 118 games, dating from 1897; Michigan leads, 60-52-6.

The buzz: There is no trophy. There hasn’t even been much competitive balance, with the Buckeyes winning 17 out of 22 this century (though not the past two, of course, sending Michigan to the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons). Technically, there isn’t even a name for the rivalry… but should there be?

It’s The Game, with That Team Up North vs. That Team Down South. Bo. Woody. Jim. Urban. The big house. The horseshoe. The only way it can get bigger is if the UP and Toledo are once again on the line in the endless war between Michigan and Ohio.