Hockey Heals 22 returns to Adventhealth Center Ice





Puckdrop for the third annual “Hockey Heals 22” event kicked off Saturday afternoon at Adventhealth Center Ice. “22 means there are 22 veteran suicides happening in our country every day, so we are going to be playing hockey games for 22 straight hours to raise awareness and raise money for other programs that also support veterans, the Tampa Warriors hockey program and the Task Force Dagger and My Warrior’s Place,” said Chris Scangarello of the Tampa Warriors Hockey Program. This one-day event has a very important purpose and message. READ: Goldstar mom remembers her son’s sacrifice over Memorial Day Weekend “Suicide is not the answer. There are so many programs. We only ask you to seek help if you even feel the thought of suicide. So many programs, Tampa Warriors Hockey is one of them. Please contact us directly if you feel you like that. We’ll connect you to the resources out there,” Scangarello said. This hits close to home for KD Wagner, who was at the event with her service dog “Maverick. She lost both of her sons while serving in the army. “We must do all we can for these men and women who have come back from war and those who are still serving,” Wagner said. “We have gold star mothers. I have several in my group whose sons have come home and committed suicide and been on active duty and committed suicide. They need more mental help and mental support.” READ: Tampa couple start non-profit organization that touches the lives of inmates American Gold Star Mothers are also involved in this event. The group fights to reduce veteran suicide rates. “One is unacceptable. We’re at 22 a day. We need to do things like this to combat that and reduce those numbers,” Scangarello said. It’s a debilitating statistic and a devastating reality for so many families.

