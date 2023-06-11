Otaku once sent ‘Human Bones’ to a broadcaster to protest against Air Times





An intensely passionate fan took the news of their favorite anime changing their broadcast times very, very hard.

For the most part, the air times for anime episodes rarely change, making it one of the reliable things fans can count on to ensure they catch episodes of their favorite anime. The few times there are changes is because there is another event taking precedence, such as sporting events. According to Cola (@melonc0la), that event in 2006 turned out to be a table tennis match of the World Table Tennis Championships and a Inukami! fan got so furious about the change in airtime of Episode 4, “Involuntarily wearing an apron!” they sent a package to TV Tokyo that contained not only a handwritten letter of protest, but also a bag of what appeared to be real human bones. CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE CONTENT RELATED: Otaku Elf’s Hilarious Take on an Introverted Goddess Is a Must-Watch for Anime Fans

About the Inukami human bone incident A Japanese blog briefly summarized what is now known as the “Inukami Human Bone Incident”. The World Table Tennis Championships in April 2006 had to be extended by one hour, which meant that a Inukami! episode, which airs every Thursday at 1:00 AM, and thus the fan’s recording time. After some investigation, the package turned out to contain at least 10 pieces, about three to four centimeters. According to the broadcaster, they believed the bones had been cremated and stamped in Yokohama. It is unclear whether the police have been able to identify the fan. Instead of sending broadcast stations or studios questionable physical packages to express their displeasure, fans are now turning to the internet to express their thoughts. In December 2022, one fan disagreed with the direction of the Chainsaw man anime adaptation and created a petition calling for a remake with a new director and new voice actors. Fans of another MAPPA production, Yuri!!! on ice launched a #MappaWhereIsYOI petition asking the studio to provide a status update on the animated film Ice adolescence which has been postponed for unknown reasons. RELATED: My Love Story With Yamada-kun On Lv999 Might Be The Next Wotakoi A light novel series written by Mamizu Arisawa and illustrated by Kanna Wakatsuki, Inukami! follows an Inukami tamer Keita Kawahira, who has trouble finding an Inukami, which literally translates to “dog god,” to bond with. Eventually, he bonds with the beautiful Inukami Yoko, but soon finds her extremely difficult to control. Much of the series’ comedy stems from Yoko’s jealousy of the other Inukamis who have taken an interest in Keita. Seven Arcs adapted the light novel into the anime, where it ran for 26 episodes until September 2006. Thanks to modern technology, fans no longer have to wait for a new episode every week. Inukami! is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Source: Twitter, YouTube, blogging

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/otaku-sent-human-bones-broadcaster-protest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos