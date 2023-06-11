Sports
Penn State Olympic RTC/NLWC Dominates at Final X
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; June 10, 2023 Nine current or former Penn State Wrestling stars and members of Penn State’s Olympic Regional Training Center competed today in the 2023 Final X event in Newark, NJ, and six have earned a spot on the 2023 United State’s World Team. Five, half full, of the US Men’s Freestyle World Team training in Happy Valley.
The best-of-three title match-ups determined who would represent the USA at the 2023 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 16. The event also featured a long list of ‘true third’ matches, featuring the third member of the US national team in each weight class.
Nine members of the Penn State/Olympic Regional Training CenterNitagne Lion Wrestling Club took part in the Championship Final X fights, six of whom came out victorious and head to Belgrade in September.
Former Nitagne Leo great Nick Lee Met Yianni Diakomihalis in the last set at 65 kg. Lee won the first round 7-6 and then pulled off a late two-point score to secure an 8-8 win in the second fight. Lee’s late points secured a spot on the 2023 US World Team for the NLWC excel.
Former Penn State great Zain Retherford faced Tyler Berger in the final series at 70 kg. Retherford defeated Berger 11-2 in the first game, then recorded a 4-3 win in the second game to win the series 2-0 and earn a spot on the 2023 US World Team and a trip to Belgrade in September.
In an all-Penn State/RTC/NLWC final, former Lion great Jason Nolf met NLWC teammate Kyle With you in the final with 74 kg. With you won the first round 6-0 and the second 3-0. from Dake A win in the 2-0 series earned him the US title and a spot on the world team, Nolf takes second and is a world team alternate on Team USA.
In another all-Penn State/RTC/NLWC final, current Nitagne Lion Aaron Brooks took on Penn State great David Taylor in the game at 86 kg. Taylor defeated Brooks 6-0 in the first round and 5-4 in the second round to secure a spot on the US World Team. Brooks is the U.S. runner-up alternate.
Penn State RTC/NLWCs Kyle Snyder was supposed to meet J’Den Cox in the final with 97 kg. Snyder won via No Contest and Cox was unable to compete. Snyder’s title earns him a spot on the US World Team and is the Penn State RTC/NLWCs fifth men’s freestyle wrestler on Team USA’s World Team heading to Belgrade, Serbia.
In Women’s Freestyle Action, Penn State RTC /NLWCs Jennifer Page faced Michaela Beck in the final series weighing in at 59 kg. Page rolled to an 11-0 technical fall in the first round and duplicated that show with another 11-0 technical fall in the second game to win the series 2-0 and clinch the spot on Team USA.
The Penn State RTC/NLWCs Thomas Gilman met Zane Richards in the best-of-three series at a weight of 57 kg. Gilman lost the first game 4-3 and the second 8-6 and lost the best-of-three series 2-0.
Former Nitagne Striking lion Vincenzo Joseph (SKWC) would face off against Keegan O’Toole in a true third series weighing 74 kg, but did not compete and forfeited fourth place.
Penn State and the RTC/NLWC half of the members of Team USA’s men’s freestyle team will head to Belgrade with five of the ten wrestlers training at State College. In all RTC/NLWC had six winners at Final X (including Page on the women’s side) and three runners-up.
