Mitchell Starc: The easy money is in franchise cricket, it’s the fast track to fame | The axes

mItchell Starc can’t stop fidgeting with his baggy green cap. Sorry, he says, breaking off his answer to run his finger under the rim and then pull the rim again. It is a replica of the one presented to every Australian player when they make their debut. The marketing team wanted him to put it on for a photo shoot, and Starc just isn’t comfortable. This one feels so wrong. Like most Australian players, Starc has only had one. His is a lot older and smells a lot. He’s had it for 13 years, and after all that time someone else just isn’t quite right.

Starc, insanely fast and armed with a yorker who has paid at least a few dozen podiatrists to buy new kitchens, has proven to be one of the great bowlers. He has been the world No. 1 in 50-over cricket for the last ten years and has been the leading wicket-taker in both of the past two one-day World Cups. Considering all he could and should be, he should be one of the richer cricketers on the circuit. Except he hasn’t played a single game of franchise cricket in over eight years, in the Indian Premier League, the Big Bash or any other competition.

It’s not because of injuries or lack of offers. I’ve had some pretty good ones. But when it came down to it, he didn’t want to. Stories about how he skipped another IPL auction are a major part of the clickbait. Being able to spend time with my family is part of it, says Starc. His wife, the new Australian women’s captain, Alyssa Healy, has her own schedule and the chance of them both being home together is quite rare. But it’s also about getting myself in a position where I can play my best cricket for Australia. I would certainly like to play in the IPL again, but my goal has long been to be at my best for Australia, regardless of the format.

Starc played two seasons with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015. I enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed my time in Yorkshire 10 years ago, but Australia will always be on top. Judging by the prices some of his teammates fetch, he probably would have been about $8 million richer if he had gone the other way. I don’t regret it, money will come and go, but I’m very grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. Over a hundred years of Test cricket and less than 500 men who have played it for Australia, that in itself makes it very special to be a part of it.

Starc has a nice contract with Cricket Australia, but he’s clearly not just in cricket for the money. There’s more to it than that. There’s nothing I love in cricket more than sitting back with my teammates at the end of a test win and reflecting on the success we’ve had that week. To be able to pull the baggy green with a lot of my close friends, guys I grew up with in the game. I mean franchise cricket is great but you can be bought or sold or traded in 12 months while this is an opportunity I’ve had for over 10 years now.

It is, Starc admits, an interesting moment for international cricket, and especially the Test game. There is more and more franchise cricket, and there is increasing talk of 12 month franchise contracts, where the potential could be like football, where you have an international window, or you need permission from your club to start playing international sport . The traditionalist in me still hopes that there is a generation of boys and girls who want to represent their country in Test cricket. But the easy money is in franchise cricket, it’s the fast track to fame.

At least for the next eight weeks, the sport will run at a slower pace and there will be more at stake than money. Australia defeated India in the final of the World Test Championship at the Oval and now go straight into the Ashes. For Starc, and the generation of players he grew up with, it’s a chance to prove they’re the best team in the world and win something she, and everyone who follows the sport, will remember forever, by making the first Australian team to win a series in England in over 20 years.

Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket from Rory Burns with the first ball of the 2021-22 Ashes series at the Gabba. Photo: Darren England/AAP

We didn’t use the word legacy, but were an experienced group, been together for quite some time, had quite a bit of success, and this is definitely something we’re eager to achieve. Mainly because I missed here last time [in 2019] when we drew that series. We want to take it one step further, winning an Ashes in England would be a big milestone. For Starc personally, he is here to rectify his experience in 2019 when he only played one Test. Australia’s plan that year was all about being frugal, and Starc says he was too preoccupied with changing the way he bowls.