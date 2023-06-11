Southwestern College – Head men’s and women’s tennis coach





Task summary The Men’s and Women’s Head Tennis Coach is responsible for all aspects of coaching the SC tennis program. Recruiting student athletes, coordinating training and activity trips, and promoting events and activities. The Head Tennis Coach will report to the Athletic Director and will serve as the leader of a program that participates in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference as part of the NAIA. The head coach is responsible for organizing, directing and managing a competitive tennis program in the KCAC and NAIA. This is a 12 month exempt position. Duties and Responsibilities The Head Coach’s general responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Oversee all aspects of the tennis program and all athletes involved in the program, including academic success;

Design and implementation of effective practice and competition plans;

Direct and independent coaching and skill development of student-athletes during training and competition;

Assessment and recruitment of prospective student-athletes

Oversee off-season programs, scouting reports and player development

Oversee budget management, equipment oversight, trip planning, and summer camp programming

Participation in public relations, marketing and fundraising for the tennis program and athletic department

Ensures that all applicable safety guidelines and standards are maintained during training, practice and competition

Compliance with NAIA, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Association, and Southwestern College rules and regulations General expectations The Head Coach is expected to be a person of integrity with high ethical standards and will demand the same from staff and student-athletes. Employees are expected to perform assigned duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed. Commitment to and responsibility for complying with all policies, rules and regulations of Southwestern College, KCAC and the NAIA is a priority. Qualifications and special skills Previous competitive tennis coaching and recruiting experience is required. Preferred qualifications include head coaching.

Experience in effectively managing a coaching staff and team members

Valid driver’s license and ability to be insured to drive college vehicles required

Knowledge of and ability to follow university policies and procedures

Knowledge of intercollegiate tennis

Skills in preparing, monitoring and maintaining budgets

Ability to communicate effectively, verbally and in writing, and to deal with others in a professional manner

Ability to relate to a diverse population

The ability to maintain composure in difficult situations and effectively identify and resolve issues and maintain strict confidentiality with respect to sensitive information

Ability to analyze problems, identify solutions and take appropriate action to solve problems using independent review and decision making processes

To apply, please send a cover letter, resume and full contact information for three (3) professional references to [email protected]. Application review begins immediately and the position remains open until a candidate is selected. The successful candidate will be subject to a criminal background check. Southwestern College is an EEO/AA employer.

