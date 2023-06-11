Three Ivies declared national champions; Seven named First-Team All-Americans at Outdoor Track & Field Championships





AUSTIN, TEXAS.The Ivy League was well represented at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas as three Ivies won national titles while a total of seven Ivies were named First Team All-America. The Harvard men and women led the way for the Ivies in the meeting as the women finished ninth with 23 points. The men placed in a tie for 11th placee overall with 21 points. Three Ivies won national titles during the game while Harvard completed the hammer double with both Kenneth Ikeji And Stephanie Ratcliffe earning the titles in their respective hammer throws. Secondstarted the game with an Ivy League record 77.92 m to take home the title for the Crimson. The next day, Ratcliffebroke her own Ivy League record with a score of 73.63 m on her first throw of the league. On the last day of competition, Harvards Maya Ramsden continued her impressive season, winning the national title in the women’s 1500 metres. A fantastic final kick in the 400 meters was enough to clinch the title with a time of 4:08.60. Four other Ivies earned First-Team All-American honors as Harvards Graham Blanks earned two such awards in the 5000m and 10,000m runs. Blanks ran to a time of 14:06.53 in the 5000 m for a second-place finish in the event after placing sixth in the 10 km a few days before. Princetons Sondre Guttormsen, the defending champion in the men’s pole vault, capped off a stellar season and career with the Tigers with a sixth-place finish in the event. On the last day of competition, Harvards Estelle Valeanucame sixth with a score of 58.25 m in the women’s discus throw. The league saw six Second-Team All-Americans, including HarvardsAlexander Kolesnikoff(shot put),Sarah Omorgie(shot put),Aaron Shirley, pensOlivia Morganti (steeplechase) and relay team 4×400 metersand Princetons Nicholas Bentsen (5000 meters running). ALL-AMERICANS BROWN Zachary Love, honorable mention (long jump) COLUMBIA Victoria Patterson, honorable mention (steeplechase) CORNEL Perry Mackinnon, honorable mention (10,000 meter run) HARVARD Graham Blanks, first team (10,000m run); First Team (5000m Run)

Izzy Goudros, honorable mention (heptathlon)

Kenneth Ikeji, First-Team // National champion (hammer throw)

Acer Iverson, honorable mention (10,000 meter run)

Alexander Kolesnikoff, second team (shot put)

Sarah Omorgie, second team (shot put)

Maia Ramsden, first team // National champion (1500m run); Honorable Mention (5000m Run)

Stephanie Ratcliffe, First-Team // National Champion (hammer throw)

Aaron Shirley, second team (400m hurdles)

Estel Valeanu, first team (Discus) PENS Moforehan Abinusawa, second team (4x400m relay)

Olivia Morganti, second team (steeplechase)

Jocelyn Niemiec, second team (4x400m relay)

Christiana Nwachuku, second team (4x400m relay)

Scott Toney, honorable mention (pole vault)

Isabella Whittaker, second team (4x400m relay) PRINCETON Nicholas Bendtsen, second team (5000 meters run)

Simen Guttormsen, honorable mention (pole vault)

Sondre Guttormsen, first team (pole vault)

Kate Joyce, honorable mention (javelin throw)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ivyleague.com/news/2023/6/11/mens-outdoor-track-field-three-ivies-named-national-champions-seven-named-first-team-all-americans-at-outdoor-track-field-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos