Bluey’s cricket episode perfectly sums up the meaning of the game

It’s not summer, but cricket is once again at the forefront of Australian sports consciousness.

Australia are world test champions after beating India overnight.

The Ashes are just around the corner.

But as most Australians will know, those series are just window dressing compared to the bitter rivalry that dominates backyards across the country each summer.

Cricket in the backyard takes center stage the latest episode of Bluey, Cricket, now available to watch on iView.

Rusty, the main focus of this episode, is never happier than when he’s playing cricket. ( )

In an episode that may well break the minds of the millions of Americans streaming the show to the States, but is likely to be enthusiastically received in the UK, the show builds on The Decider’s success in its latest Aussie sports crossover by show that sport is far more important than runs, wickets, goals or points.

But as is always the case with Bluey, the show has dug into the essence of the sport and its allegory on life and all its challenges.

Bluey doesn’t seem too keen on playing cricket at the beginning of the episode.

“Cricket is just about hitting a ball around the grass,” says Bluey, serving up a juicy half-burst of a sentence off the stump for Bandit to set up the whole episode with.

“Cricket is about more than that, boy,” he replies knowingly.

Practice makes perfect

The worn wall suggests that Rusty practices a lot. ( )

The episode focuses on one of Bluey’s friends, Rusty, who we’re told “likes cricket”.

That love of the game is evident in the fact that he plays at every possible opportunity: with his brothers in their backyard, with his brother’s mates “with a real cricket ball” in the park and, when they are not available, by a tennis ball to hit. alone against the wall.

He even sleeps with a cricket bat next to his bed.

Essentially, he’s a cartoon, Kelpie version of a young Marnus Labuschagne.

As is so often the case with Bluey episodes, almost every scene brings back memories we can all relate to.

The adults might have taken things a little too seriously. ( )

From Uncle Stripe tonking his older brother Bandit (Bluey’s Dad) over the head for a backyard staple six and out, to Bingo swinging her bat and knocking over the stumps, the entire episode was a snapshot of the quintessential Australian cricket experience in the backyard.

Even to the point where the adults are so desperate not to be shown off by a child, they’re probably trying just a little too hard and taking things a little too seriously.

When those three adults, Lucky’s dad Pat, Uncle Stripe, and Bandit, come together to devise a plan to get Rusty out, another important backyard element comes into play: the uniqueness of each backyard and what happens when a shot goes wrong.

Most backyard cricketers are very familiar with this look. ( )

In Rusty’s case, it’s the kitchen window that matters that he punches his irate mother in the face as she washes the dishes.

“That was good motivation to work on his square cut,” Bandit says in a voiceover.

This follows the great tradition of Australian batters making the most of their backyards to hone their skills, such as Don Bradman and his water tank and the open spaces on the leg side of the Chappell residence.

To hone his craft, Rusty uses a Labuschagne-style setup, with Rusty perfecting his cut until he can hit a cane from the side of his house.

Rusty developed a setup to practice his accuracy with the edge. ( )

Foiled, the adults conspire again, this time by attempting to use a crack in the field to deflect the ball and bowl this young upstart.

Of course, Rusty has an answer to this too, having practiced for hours on the incredibly rough surface under a tree near his buddy Jack’s house.

Love for the game, his father and little sister

It seems Rusty’s only weakness is against pace, a weakness exposed by one of his older brother’s mates, Tiny, who bowls “really fast” and against whom Rusty “was never brave enough to hit”.

“You can bat if you want, but no one has to make it easy for you,” says his older brother as he puts on his pads.

Rusty only expressed some doubts about cricket when he faced the older boys playing with a real ball and bowling fast. ( )

Needless to say, they didn’t and Rusty struggled until he got a letter from his father, who we learn in an earlier episode is in the military and is being deployed overseas for this episode.

“This Tiny sounds like it has some pace,” the letter reads.

“Wish I could be there to bowl some for you, but can’t right now mate.

“But look, as you get older you get to deal with harder things than a cricket ball and you have two choices: step back and get out, or step forward and play a pull shot.

“Just keep an eye on the ball and keep an eye on your little sister for me.”

Needless to say, Rusty also overcomes this fear by hooking Tiny in one game and then beating Lucky’s dad for six in the other.

It’s during this passage that we see what drives Rusty even more, a beach cricket scene with his entire family, including his father, all playing together, with a common love for the game.

And then, when the tear ducts are sufficiently moistened, another tearjerker.

Pat (center) renders the episode’s line when he says to eject Rusty, a child, “for dignity”. ( )

Pat encourages Rusty to play one more ball, we’re told he would play another 50: “He just loved cricket,” the Bandit voiceover went.

The adults were still fixated on “winning” getting Rusty out, but Rusty had other ideas.

“Come on Pat, this one’s for dignity,” Pat tells himself as Bandit and Stripe stand behind him, rubbing his shoulders before he lets go of his fastest ball, but not that it mattered.

“Rusty could have stocked it next week if he wanted to,” says Bandit.

Instead, Rusty did what his dad told him to do: clip the ball in the air to offer a catch to his little sister, who loves to get her big brother out, while cheering her on like the good big brother that he is an incredibly worthy finish to the match. that draws applause from the appropriately chastened adults.

As Rusty walks off, the background of their Wittonga Park game changes to The Gabba, as Rusty punches an Australian batsman on his way to the centre, mirroring the dreams of every Australian kit that has ever held a bat to wear one day the baggy green.

Another seven minutes of life lessons from the Heeler family completed, Bandit gives his final answer to Bluey.

“That’s what cricket is about, boy.”

A dream? Or Rusty’s future? ( )

