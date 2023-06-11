Women’s Tennis Inks Transfer Ava Hrastar





OXFORD, Mrs. Ole Miss women’s tennis has signed Ava Hrastar to transfer from Georgia Tech to the 2023-24 roster, head coach Mark Bayer announced on Sunday. “I chose Ole Miss because I love the coaches, the place and it’s still not far from home,” said Hrastar. “I wanted to experience something different and play for the SEC.” Despite having a redshirt last season with the Yellow Jackets, Hrastar comes to the Rebels with a 36-22 singles record and a 36-22 doubles record in two seasons at Georgia Tech. She mainly played at No. 2 singles and No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. She is also ranked as high as No. 6 in doubles and No. 65 in singles. Hrastad was on her way to a stellar 2022/23 season, going 3-0 in singles and winning in doubles before an injury ended her season. The Duluth, Georgia native looked to build on her stellar sophomore campaign with a 21-10 doubles record en route to earning NCAA All-American honors. She also received All-ACC Third Team honors in 2022 with a 19-13 record in singles. The All-American helped the Yellow Jackets earn an overall record of 15-11 and an ACC record of 8-5. As a team, Georgia Tech qualified for the NCAA Championships and reached the second round before ending the 2021-2022 season. However, Hrastar went on to compete in the NCAA Doubles Championships for her second straight season. Hrastar and her partner, Kylie Bilchev, defeated two top-25 doubles teams en route to the quarterfinals, including the country’s No. 7 doubles ranking. The duo of Hrastar and Bilchev ended the year ranked No. 21 in the ITA Doubles Rankings. Georgia Tech ran a 20-11 overall and 8-5 conference records in Hrastar’s first year. The Yellow Jackets made the ACC Tournament title game and dropped the game to No. 1 North Carolina before advancing to the NCAA Championships Round of 16. Hrastar joined the squad in the spring, winning 14 doubles singles and doubles games each . She and Gia Cohen finished the 2020-21 season as the 27th best doubles team after qualifying for the NCAA Doubles Championships. Academically, Hrastar is a two-time ITA Scholar-Athlete, ACC Academic Honor Roll recipient, and All-ACC Academic Team member. For more information on Ole Miss Women’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWTennison Facebook at OleMissWTennis and on Instagram at OleMissWTennis. Also follow Coach Beyers on Twitter, @MarkBeyers.

