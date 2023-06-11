Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2022-23 Season Recap

GREENVILLE, SC –The Greenville Swamp Rabbits’ 2022–23 season ended on May 2 against the Jacksonville Iceman in the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Jacksonville won the series 4–2 to eliminate Greenville. Despite being knocked out in the first round, the Swamp Rabbits had quite a remarkable season.

Season 2022-23

Looking back at the 2022-23 regular season, it was clear that the Swamp Rabbits had a season to remember. After 72 games, Greenville finished 4th in the Eastern Conference with a 40-23-8-1 record for 89 points. More impressively, they finished the regular season with a four-game winning streak and a 5-4-1-0 record in their last 10 games. For their winning streak, they looked at 1-4-1-0 in their previous six games.

Looking at goal difference, Greenville finished with a total of +33 over the year. The team managed to score 244 goals compared to the 211 they conceded. Greenville’s 89 points trailed only the Eastern Conference leaders Newfoundland Growlers (98), rival South Carolina Stingrays (95) and Jacksonville Iceman (93). Overall, any hockey fan would be happy to finish 4th in a conference with those who finished ahead of them.

League-wide, the Swamp Rabbits finished 8th overall out of 28 teams. That’s nothing to scoff at when compared to the 11th-seeded Florida Everblades, who made the Kelly Cup playoffs with 85 points. The second-closest team in the Eastern Conference was the Atlanta Gladiators, who finished with 77 points.

All in all, Swamp Rabbits fans should be happy with how the regular season went along with their solid first round match against Jacksonville.

Outstanding players

Looking at the team more internally, it’s clear to see who has stood out throughout the season. In terms of impact, there were five skaters and two goalkeepers this season who paved the way for the Swamp Rabbits.

Skaters

1. Alex Ierullo – Left Wing

The first name that comes to mind is left winger Alex Ierullo. The Woodridge, ON native put on an insane season with the Swamp Rabbits. He amassed 27 goals and 60 assists for 87 points in 67 games played. That equates to an average of 1.3 points per game. What’s even more impressive is that he ended the season with a +/- +31 on the year. He also managed to stay out of the sixteen this season and received only 34 penalty minutes. Ierullo was also named a 2023 ECHL All-Star for his stellar season.

As in the regular season, Ierullo produced for Greenville in the playoffs. He was a point-per-game man who finished with six points in six games, including five assists.

If teams want a guy with impact who can throw offense and stay off the beaten track most of the time, look no further than Ierullo.

2. Tanner Eberle – Forward

The second man on the list to have an impact season was a winger Tanner Eberle. Born in Regina, SK, Eberle recently signed with the Swamp Rabbits after playing the past four seasons for the Sheffield Steelers of the EIHL. Eberle previously played for the Jacksonville Iceman in the 2017-2018 season.

Last season, Eberle finished with 24 goals and 25 assists for 49 points in 61 games played. He averaged 0.80 points per game, while scoring 76 penalty minutes in the process. Unlike his winger counterpart Ierullo, Eberle was a fixture in the sin bin. Although, despite the massive accumulation of PIMs, he ended the season with a plus-15 and led the team with 172.

In the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Eberle scored two goals in four games for the Swamp Rabbits.

Eberle profiles himself as a winger who can throw the body and produce an attack. His style of play could work as a solid two-way player on any team. Just have to keep an eye on the frequent trips to the penalty area.

3. Brett Kemp – Center

The next man on the list is Yorkton, born in SK, Brett Kemp. Kemp played most of the season with the Swamp Rabbits, outside of his four games with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League. He finished the regular season with 24 goals and 21 assists for 45 points in 46 games played. The last two seasons saw him in Greenville with small stints with the Reign. Kemp finished just one point short of a point-per-game player, but the second-year pro still had a solid season.

During the 2023 Kelly Cup playoffs, he was able to collect five points in six games, including four assists. Kemp has signed up to play for Vsters IK in the second tier Swedish league, HockeyAllsvenskan. It’ll be interesting to see who the Swamp Rabbits will bring in to replace him.

4. Nikita Pavlychev – Center

The last attacker to make the list is Russian,Nikita Pavlychev. During 2022-23 for the Swamp Rabbits, Pavlychev finished the season with 25 goals and 20 assists for 45 points in 36 games played. His average of 1.25 points per game is only behind Ierullo’s 1.30. Granted, Pavlychev’s penalty minutes were higher in that time frame compared to Ierullo’s, but overall Pavlychev was a playmaker offensively with a solid finish.

The impact Greenville saw from Pavlychev also carried over into the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The center finished with four points in six games, two goals and two assists in that frame. It seemed that no matter what part of the season it was, Greenville could count on Pavlychev to be a part of major plays along the way. Another great year for Pavlychev’s second season with the Swamp Rabbits.

5. Max Martin – Defense

Finally, you can’t talk about offense without mentioning the great defense the Swamp Rabbits had. One defenseman who really stood out was the Winnipeg native Max Martin. Martin had an offensive season for the Swamp Rabbits, finishing with 52 points in 66 games, averaging 0.79 points per game. Of those 52 points, 14 were goals compared to the 38 assists.

Martin also played a good defense, accumulating only 38 penalty minutes in total for the season. Not bad for a defenseman in the ECHL with an average of nearly 0.58 PIMs per game. Martin also had a plus/minus of +26. That’s the combination of offensive output and great defense that any team would love to have.

During the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Martin averaged a point per game with four points in four games. Three of those four points were assists. Funnily enough, he only scored four penalty minutes in four games, so all in all not bad. A great season from Martin on the defensive side of things for Greenville.

Keepers

1. David Hrenak

Now on to the most interesting and unique position in hockey: the goaltender. Everyone loves goalkeepers, the weirder the better it seems. That said, the first goalkeeper to come into the picture is the Slovak goalkeeper David Hrenak. In his first season with Greenville, Hrenak made the most appearance for the team, appearing in 43 games and finishing with a 22-13-4-1 record.

Over the year, he posted a goals-against average of 2.82 along with a .906 save percentage. His 22 wins and 1208 shots against on the year led the team. Hrenak also was able to score one shutout this season. Although he played the majority of games for Greenville, he was with the Los Angeles Kings during the team’s playoff campaign.

According to Elite Prospects, Hrenak will play the 2023/24 season with Bili Tygri Liberec in the Czech Republic.

2.Ryan Bednard

The last player to be seen is MI native Macomb TownshipRyan Bednard. Bednard was Hrenak’s tandem counterpart for the 2022–23 season. He finished the regular season with a 13-9-1 record with a 2.70 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He also had Greenville’s only other shutout of the season. While only playing 24 games, Bednard had a pretty solid season in net for the Swamp Rabbits during the year. While he bounced quite a lot last season, he also played with the Wheeling Nailers in the ECHL. He was also loaned out to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks, Belleville Senators, and Grand Rapids Griffins.

With Hrenak in Los Angeles, Bednard was the Swamp Rabbits’ main goaltender in the playoffs. Bednard had a 2-1-1 record in six games in net, with a 2.87 GAA and .887 save percentage. Although his numbers weren’t the best, he did his best to keep Greenville in the playoffs against Jacksonville.

What’s next?

The ECHL has just completed the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The off-season will be interesting for Greenville as there are a few swamp rabbits who have already signed contracts elsewhere for next season. Right now it’s just a waiting game for Greenville until tick season officially starts.

