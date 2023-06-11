Super Regional comes down on Sunday

During two games, PK Park hosted college baseball’s walk-off Super Regional. A third game is needed to decide the series.

Oral Roberts rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth Saturday to bounce back from Oregon’s walk-off victory on Friday with an 8-7 win to tie their Super Regional in a game each. The Ducks (41-21) and Golden Eagles play for a spot in the College World Series at 3 p.m. Sunday

“As some of our coaches said (after the game), if we could go back to September 10 or 11, our first day of practice (in the fall) and if you had one more game to play to go to Omaha, would you take this?” UO senior outfielder Tanner Smith said. “I think that has hit the team in the eye, and I think tomorrow we will come out together as a group and open our hearts.”

The Ducks saw their nine-game winning streak end in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday. After a two-run triple by Drew Smith gave Oregon a 7-4 lead in the seventh inning, the Ducks were named the visiting team for the game Oral Roberts scored in each of the final three innings.

That denied Oregon its first College World Series appearance since 1954, for at least one more day.

“I’m really proud of the team I coach and can’t wait to join them tomorrow,” UO coaches Mark Wasikowski said. “I know they’re hungry for it too. And you know, they’re going to do everything they can to get this team to Omaha.”

How it happened: For the second game in a row Jacob Wals got Oregon off to an offensive start on Saturday, with a solo homer in the top of the second. But also for the second game in a row, Oral Roberts led for three innings, in this case 3-1 after the bases loaded with no one out in the bottom of the second against UO starter Turner Spoljaric and bring home all three runners.

Before the top of the fourth, Wasikowski gave the Ducks a pep talk. He reminded them of the mindset that had brought them to one Omaha win, playing every game for the past two weeks as if it were a single-elimination, do-or-die match.

“I told the team I felt we needed to go back to the white T-shirt, working-class mentality that had gotten us this far,” Wasikowski said. “And they responded.”

Indeed, they did after Friday night hero Drew Cowley walked to lead off the fourth inning, Sabin Ceballos worked the count, then hit a home run to center left, tying the game. Oral Roberts went up 4-3 again in the bottom of the fourth, but the Ducks re-took the lead in the fifth with an RBI-single by Cowley to score. Riku Nishida followed by a double by Ceballos to bring Cowley to the plate.

After two scoreless innings relief from Austin Anderson kept the 5-4 lead, Oregon got some kisses in the seventh. With two outs, Ceballos walked, Tanner Smith double to move two runners into scoring position, and Drew Smith shot a ball to the right center hole. It was initially gloved by ORU outfielder Jonah Cox, but then fell as the game’s momentum brought Cox to the wall.

Matt Dallas came on to hold onto the 7-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh. A two-out RBI double made it 7-5, and a solo homer by Cox to extend his hitting streak to 46 games in the eighth made it a one-run game.

The Ducks tried to add more security in the ninth, when Ceballos walked again with two outs and Tanner Smith single. But Drew Smith got a grounder and Oregon turned to close Josh Mollerus three zeros are needed to make it to the Super Regional.

After the first batter was retired, the next batter singled. Looking for a ground ball to end the game with a double play, the Ducks got it, but it was a laser hit right on second baseman Gavin Grant who did everything he could to give it a glove, but only sent it into the outfield for another single.

“It was a hard blow, so my first instinct was just, stick with it,” said Grant. “I’ll put it on, but we’ll get it tomorrow.”

A walk then loaded the bases with one out, and a hit down the left field line brought home two runners to end the game. Wasikowski, Grant and Tanner Smith confronted the media to talk about the game afterwards, and their disappointment was obvious. But also, Wasikowski said, was the team’s decision to bounce back on Sunday.

“If they could,” said the UO coach, “they would be playing now.”

remarkable: Oregon had been 9-2 this season in one-point games starting Saturday, including going 5-0 on its nine-game win streak. Ceballos’ home run was his 17th of the year, breaking the UO season record of Kenya Yovan in 2021. Nishida extended his single-season UO record for runs scored to 67, and Cowley extended his single-season UO record for RBIs to 70. Cowley’s 84 hits are one short of the 2022 UO record by Tanner Smith . Saturday’s audience sold out again, of 4,476.

Citable:

Senior outfielder Tanner Smith about the competitiveness of the series

“It’s baseball after the season, it’s kind of what we expect. It doesn’t matter who we play against, the talent and the game, it’s going to be pretty evenly matched. And sometimes that’s just how baseball goes. Getting tomorrow we them.”

Head coach Mark Wasikowski on Grant’s responsibility postgame

“That’s because Gavin has great makeup and he’s probably the best team leader I’ve had in a long time, maybe forever. I don’t know what the ball’s exit speed was. But we’re talking about a ball that one got hit in the middle at probably over 100 miles per hour from the start I defy anyone in the world to drive in front of a line at over 100 miles per hour and see how that feels when it hits you it doesn’t feel very good. Gavin’s makeup to even come out for a press conference afterwards, that’s how special that boy is.”

On deck: The series finale is scheduled for Sunday (3 p.m., ESPNU).