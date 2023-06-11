Cricket-Australia aims for legacy-defining moment by completing WTC-Ashes double





By Pritha Sarkar LONDON (Reuters) For Australian captain Pat Cummins, Sunday’s landslide victory over India in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) was a perfect start to what he hopes will be a defining sojourn in England. It was a case of one down and one more to go, as just five days after Cummins and his teammates held up the impressive gold and silver WTC mace at The Oval, the Australians will be back in action on English soil to try and win the miniature 10.5 cm terracotta urn. Size really doesn’t matter as Australia are determined to win an Ashes series in England for the first time since 2001 and their comprehensive victory over India in the WTC final has given them the confidence to end that 22 year wait when they on their five-Test series at Edgbaston on Friday. In recent months, our preparation has prepared six exhibition games here. We’ve seen it as one big tour with two huge titles to play for and good to tick off the first one (feels great), Cummins told reporters after Australia took a 209-point victory over India. Like it or not, Ashes tend to define eras and teams. I think the beauty of this final is that we feel like we’ve played some great cricket over the last two years and to be there at the end with the trophy feels really well deserved. That’s great for our team and in a way, Ashes is damn hard to win. It won’t be easy, but if we were to win it, those are things that determine the legacy. Their WTC triumph was applauded by the International Cricket Council, who wrote on Twitter: All-conquering Australia has now won every ICC Mens Trophy. That bulging trophy cabinet includes five 50-over World Cups, one T20 World Cup, two Champions Trophy awards and now the WTC mace. While the shorter forms of cricket are becoming increasingly popular, with many of the players playing at The Oval coming to England soon after joining the T20 IPL, winning the WTC was particularly satisfying for Cummins as he completed the five-day competition still considers the heart. of sports. To make it to the (WTC) final you have to win anywhere in the world. I think this cycle was 20 test matches. I think we only lost maybe three or four and out of 20 the guys were fantastic all the way through, he said. We’ve adapted well and that’s what makes it so satisfying. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, Editing by Toby Davis)

