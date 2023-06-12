Five UNC women’s tennis players earn All-ACC honors, Crawley named ACC Player of the Year





After a dominant performance in the regular season and a national championship title, the Atlantic Coast Conference selected five Tar Heels from the Carolina women’s tennis team for All-ACC honors on Friday. Fiona Crawley In addition to earning a spot in the first team for singles and doubles, junior Fiona Crawley was named ACC Player of the Year. Crawley posted a 27-2 record in singles this year and ended the season as the No. 1 singles player in the country, a spot she has held since November. The Texas native went undefeated in the team’s national championships. Teaming with sophomore Carson Tanguilig, Crawley won the 2023 NCAA doubles title and the duo finished with a 17-7 record during the regular season. Their doubles title earned the pair a spot to compete in the 2023 US Open this summer. Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scotty Freshman Reese Brantmeier earned the first team for both singles and doubles, and senior Elizabeth Scotty was named to the All-ACC double first team. Brantmeier finished ranked No. 9 in singles and finished the season with a 22-4 record and a spot on the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team. She was also named ACC Freshman of the Week four times this season. UNC’s first year competed in the team’s No. 1 singles spot at the NCAA Tournament, where she dropped just one game against NC State’s No. 4 nationally ranked player and ACC Freshman of the Year Diana Shnaider. Brantmeier and Scotty placed runners-up in the NCAA Doubles Championship and finished the season as a top 10 pair. The duo posted a 14–5 regular season record in the No. 1 doubles ranking for the Tar Heels. Carson Tanguilig and Anika Yarlagadda Tanguilig secured places in the second team in singles and first team in doubles, while senior Anika Yarlagadda was named in the third team for singles. Tanguilig was ranked No. 26 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I final rankings, and she finished her sophomore season with a singles record of 18–6. The Georgia native picked up the last point for the Tar Heels in the national championship game against NC State. Yarlagadda was the last Carolina player to earn ACC postseason honors. Ranked No. 41, the UNC senior posted an 18-1 record in singles and was a key seventh player, regularly playing in sixth place during the season and in the NCAA Tournament. @carolinewills03 @dthsports | [email protected] Sign up for our email newsletters to get the day’s news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

