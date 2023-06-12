



Athletics | June 10, 2023 Alice Jones finished fourth in the heptathlon, My Ojora sixth in the triple jump, Caisha Chandler sixth in the 200m and 4x400m relay came fourth during the final day of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Track & Field Championships held today (June 10) at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas. USC scored 16 points over the two days of women’s competition to finish tied for 15th overall in the team standings. Jones placed fourth in the heptathlon for the second consecutive season (at Stanford in 2022) to earn All-America honors and score five points for USC in team competition. Jones finished with a total of 6052 points, 113 points behind Oklahoma winner Pippi Lotta Enok. The last Trojan to score in the heptathlon was Nia Ali, who also finished fourth in 2009. Jones’ total is the most ever scored by a Trojan in the event at the NCAA Championships. Six other Trojan athletes have earned All-America honors in the heptathlon.

Jones started the day taking 10 e in the long jump with a best jump of 19-9.50/6.03m (+2.1w) good for 859 points. After five events, she totaled 4524 points for third place, 265 points behind Ball State leader Jenelle Rogers.

The sixth event in the heptathlon was the javelin and Jones had a best score of 124-1 (37.83 m) to finish 14th e at the event. Jones earned 626 points in the event for a total of 5150 for sixth place, 155 points behind new Oklahoma leader Enok.

Jones ended the two-day race in style by winning the 800 meter race with a time of 2:14.33 to earn 902 points and move up to fourth place. It was her second-fastest time in the 800 meters ever.

Ojora placed sixth in the triple jump with a best jump of 44-9.75/13.66m (+1.2). She earned straight sixth place by posting a second-best jump of 44-7, breaking the sixth-place tie with Texas Tech's Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta. Ojora became a two-time All-American in the event, as she placed eighth at the 2021 NCAA Championships. Ojora is one of two Trojans to score in the event in the past 20 years (Alitta Boyd in 2013, 8 e ). Ojora's sixth-place finish was the best by a Trojan horse since current USC assistant director of sports performance Tatyana Obukhova (McMahon) placed fourth in the triple jump in 2002. Ojora earned USC its first three points in team competition.

Chandler placed sixth in the 200-meter sprint final with a time of 22.37 (+2.5 w) to earn the Trojans three more points in team competition and earn All-America honors. The Trojans have earned nine All-America honors in the 200-meter dash since the 2016 season.

The 4x400m relay team of Bailey Lear , Christine M. Mallard Chandler and Jamie John placed fourth in the final event of the encounter with a time of 3:27.42 to beat the team tied for 25th place e tied for 15 e overall in the team standings. USC earned five points in the event. Time moved the quartet to seventh on USC's all-time outdoor 4x400m list. USC has scored in six of the last seven NCAA championships during the event.

Jan Taijah Jones had a time of 51.15 to finish ninth in the 400m and earn second-team All-America honors.

Chandler's 4x100m relay team, Samira Fashionable , Jan Taijah Jones And Jassan Carter opened the day by finishing ninth with a time of 43.13. It is only the third time in the past 12 seasons that the USC 4x100m relay team has failed to score in the event. USC had won two of the event's last three titles. The quartet earned second-team All-America honors.

