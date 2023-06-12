Matches between England and Australia, start times and TV channel

Pat Cummins and his Australian teammates headed to a sunny beer garden to celebrate climbing the first of two peaks in a legendary Ashes summer by beating India in the final of the World Test Championship.

Australia won by 209 runs before lunch on the final day in a packed Oval, and Cummins said they would wait to celebrate this win before turning full attention to the Ashes, which kicks off at Edgbaston on Friday.

We’re going to sit in the changing rooms for a while and then find a nice, sunny English beer garden this afternoon to sit back and celebrate, said the Australian captain. It was two great years. We have had this final in the agenda for a while.

It’s something we built up for, so it would be something to enjoy. I know we have a big series, but we can worry about that in a few days. You only have a few of these moments in your career where you can sit back, acknowledge a pretty special achievement and that’s one of these moments.

Australia’s next task is to win the Ashes for the first time in England in 2001, which Cummins knows will define the legacy of an aging team.

I’d say whether we like it or not, Cummins said when asked if this tour was legacy-defining. Ash tends to define eras and teams. I think the beauty of this final is that we feel like we’ve played some great cricket over the last two years and to be there at the end with the trophy feels really well deserved. That’s great for our team and in a way, Ashes is damn hard to win. I think it’s been 20 odd years. It won’t be easy, but if we were to win it, those are things that determine the legacy.

I think everyone played their part in this game at different times. Many batters gave up quite a few balls. I think by the end of the game all the bowlers felt we had got into a rhythm. I feel like we had that good balance between feeling like we were ready to go but also fresh and ready for five tests.

Cummins confirmed that Josh Hazlewood, who missed this match, would be suitable for Edgbaston with pain in the side. Boland’s stellar performance looks set to leave Australia with a clear decision on whether to play Hazlewood or Mitchell Starc, who traveled by more than five runs per over.

Look at everyone in the next few days, but I don’t think there are any red flags, he said. We’ve all probably bowled 30 overs or so, not super heavy. We all felt great. Josh is in a really good position so he will be available for selection next week. I think he’s had two spells today and feels great so he’s got quite a bit of work done and his body feels good.

Ashes fixtures and full schedule

As usual, there will be two Tests in London, at Lords and the Oval, with the series kicking off at Edgbaston, the England player’s favorite ground despite the so-called home fort being broken by Australia’s 2019 victory. Following the four-year template ago, the other two Tests are scheduled for white rose and red, at Headingley and Old Trafford. Trent Bridge misses again.

Edgbaston, Birmingham June 16-20 Second trial Lords, London 28 June – 2 July

Lords, London 28 June – 2 July Third trial Headingley, Leeds 6-10 July

Headingley, Leeds 6-10 July Fourth trial Old Trafford, Manchester July 19-23

Old Trafford, Manchester July 19-23 Fifth trialThe Oval, London, July 27-31

What time does each test match start?

All five Tests are designated day matches, commencing at 11:00am BST, with each day’s play lasting until 6:00pm, although time can be made up to 6:30pm, if there are no interruptions in play, to allow for 90 overs. Lunch is at 1pm and lasts 40 minutes and tea at 3:40pm lasts 20 minutes.

What is England’s all-field record in the Ashes?

Edgbaston P15 W6 L4 D5

P15 W6 L4 D5 Gentlemen P37 W7 L15 D15

P37 W7 L15 D15 Headley P25 W8 L9 D8

P25 W8 L9 D8 Old Traford P30 W7 L8 D15

P30 W7 L8 D15 The oval P38 W17 L7 D14

What TV channel is the Ashes on? How can I track it in the UK?

Sky has the domestic test rights and will broadcast all five matches live exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

The BBC has a highlights package and will show Today at the Test on BBC2 at 7pm after each matchday.

The Corporation also holds the radio rights for domestic testing and provides ball-by-ball coverage (unless you’re listening to long wave during transmission forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and through the BBC Sounds app.

TMS coverage will be led as usual by Jonathan Agnew, alongside what it calls an iconic commentary team consisting of Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with recaps Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks, Moeen Ali (unless he’s playing!) and Alex Hartley. Andy Zaltzman returns as goalscorer.

Who is in the Ashes squads?

Australia have named their squad for the World Test Championship (against India at the Oval, June 7-11) and the first two Ashes Tests on April 19. England has done the same.

Australia squad for the first two Tests

Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (Vice captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England squad for the first two Ashes Tests:

Ben Stokes (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood .