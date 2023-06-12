Sports
Matches between England and Australia, start times and TV channel
Pat Cummins and his Australian teammates headed to a sunny beer garden to celebrate climbing the first of two peaks in a legendary Ashes summer by beating India in the final of the World Test Championship.
Australia won by 209 runs before lunch on the final day in a packed Oval, and Cummins said they would wait to celebrate this win before turning full attention to the Ashes, which kicks off at Edgbaston on Friday.
We’re going to sit in the changing rooms for a while and then find a nice, sunny English beer garden this afternoon to sit back and celebrate, said the Australian captain. It was two great years. We have had this final in the agenda for a while.
It’s something we built up for, so it would be something to enjoy. I know we have a big series, but we can worry about that in a few days. You only have a few of these moments in your career where you can sit back, acknowledge a pretty special achievement and that’s one of these moments.
Australia’s next task is to win the Ashes for the first time in England in 2001, which Cummins knows will define the legacy of an aging team.
I’d say whether we like it or not, Cummins said when asked if this tour was legacy-defining. Ash tends to define eras and teams. I think the beauty of this final is that we feel like we’ve played some great cricket over the last two years and to be there at the end with the trophy feels really well deserved. That’s great for our team and in a way, Ashes is damn hard to win. I think it’s been 20 odd years. It won’t be easy, but if we were to win it, those are things that determine the legacy.
I think everyone played their part in this game at different times. Many batters gave up quite a few balls. I think by the end of the game all the bowlers felt we had got into a rhythm. I feel like we had that good balance between feeling like we were ready to go but also fresh and ready for five tests.
Cummins confirmed that Josh Hazlewood, who missed this match, would be suitable for Edgbaston with pain in the side. Boland’s stellar performance looks set to leave Australia with a clear decision on whether to play Hazlewood or Mitchell Starc, who traveled by more than five runs per over.
Look at everyone in the next few days, but I don’t think there are any red flags, he said. We’ve all probably bowled 30 overs or so, not super heavy. We all felt great. Josh is in a really good position so he will be available for selection next week. I think he’s had two spells today and feels great so he’s got quite a bit of work done and his body feels good.
Ashes fixtures and full schedule
As usual, there will be two Tests in London, at Lords and the Oval, with the series kicking off at Edgbaston, the England player’s favorite ground despite the so-called home fort being broken by Australia’s 2019 victory. Following the four-year template ago, the other two Tests are scheduled for white rose and red, at Headingley and Old Trafford. Trent Bridge misses again.
- First testEdgbaston, Birmingham June 16-20
- Second trialLords, London 28 June – 2 July
- Third trialHeadingley, Leeds 6-10 July
- Fourth trialOld Trafford, Manchester July 19-23
- Fifth trialThe Oval, London, July 27-31
What time does each test match start?
All five Tests are designated day matches, commencing at 11:00am BST, with each day’s play lasting until 6:00pm, although time can be made up to 6:30pm, if there are no interruptions in play, to allow for 90 overs. Lunch is at 1pm and lasts 40 minutes and tea at 3:40pm lasts 20 minutes.
What is England’s all-field record in the Ashes?
- Edgbaston P15 W6 L4 D5
- Gentlemen P37 W7 L15 D15
- Headley P25 W8 L9 D8
- Old Traford P30 W7 L8 D15
- The oval P38 W17 L7 D14
What TV channel is the Ashes on? How can I track it in the UK?
Sky has the domestic test rights and will broadcast all five matches live exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.
The BBC has a highlights package and will show Today at the Test on BBC2 at 7pm after each matchday.
The Corporation also holds the radio rights for domestic testing and provides ball-by-ball coverage (unless you’re listening to long wave during transmission forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and through the BBC Sounds app.
TMS coverage will be led as usual by Jonathan Agnew, alongside what it calls an iconic commentary team consisting of Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with recaps Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks, Moeen Ali (unless he’s playing!) and Alex Hartley. Andy Zaltzman returns as goalscorer.
Who is in the Ashes squads?
Australia have named their squad for the World Test Championship (against India at the Oval, June 7-11) and the first two Ashes Tests on April 19. England has done the same.
Australia squad for the first two Tests
Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (Vice captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.
England squad for the first two Ashes Tests:
Ben Stokes (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2023/06/11/ashes-2023-england-vs-australia-fixtures-start-times-tv-channel/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump says he’ll run for president even if convicted in documents case
- General daily overview for June 12, 2023 – Orlando Sentinel
- Matches between England and Australia, start times and TV channel
- Martine Rose Spring/Summer 2024 London Fashion Week
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes the Japanese island of Hokkaido
- Papuan churches call on Indonesia’s Jokowi to stop military operations in West Papua for Mehrtens’ safety
- China has been using Cuba as a spy base for years, US official says | Cuba
- 1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into Hollywood business – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
- Google Pixel 6a now has big discounts
- Why Trump’s case is being tried in Florida instead of Washington DC, according to fmr. fiscal
- Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Disapprove of Trumps Air Fan Edit
- Persona 3 Reload New Voice Actors Revealed, Characters Have Been Recast