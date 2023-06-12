Moravian University part-time assistant tennis coach





TITLE : Part-time Assistant Tennis Coach

: Head tennis coach and athletic director, if applicable SUPERVISION EXERCISED: Student athletes as applicable POSITION SUMMARY: The Part-Time Assistant Tennis Coach is responsible for supporting efforts in executing a representative program in the sport. Duties specified below are the specific responsibilities for which the assistant tennis coach is paid. Around the

Assistant Tennis Coach with additional opportunity for involvement and professional growth, a variety of other activities (e.g. recruiting, team meetings, scouting, etc.) will be offered to the Assistant Tennis Coach for voluntary participation. If an assistant tennis coach chooses to participate in additional activities on behalf of the individual sport or the athletic department, it is understood that these are strictly voluntary actions and will not result in additional compensable hours. ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Assisting the Head Tennis Coach with practice organization, game planning and match day coaching.

Assist the head tennis coach in all phases of the recruitment: identifying and attracting prospects to Moravian University, evaluating prospects through film and school visits.

Assist in planning future campus visits and home visits.

Assisting in the development of student-athletes by advising, training and motivating.

Help Head Tennis Coach with student-athlete team building and character development.

Assist with administrative duties including: academic supervision of team members, travel arrangements for away games, recruiting details and other assigned duties.

Help direct the Head Tennis Coach with other coaching, recruiting and/or administrative responsibilities as deemed appropriate by the Head Coach.

Performs other tasks and special projects as may be assigned. QUALIFICATIONS: Education: A bachelor’s degree and related professional experience, or a combination of experiences leading to a comparable qualification, is required.

Experience: Preferably coaching at peer level; related coaching experience in other areas/levels considered (directly related personal experience or university courses may be equally replaced by up to one year of experience); or an equivalent combination of experience and training providing the required knowledge, skills and capabilities.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills are essential for dealing with all constituencies within and outside the university community, including but not limited to students, parents, staff and faculty.

Flexibility of time required to commit to the different time requirements of the position. TO APPLY: Qualified candidates should attach their Cover Letter and CV to the online app by clicking Apply Now. Attach documents as a PDF file. Link to our DEI Action Plan: https://www.moravian.edu/dei-action-plan Deep respect for others is fundamental to the Moravian University community. Moravian University does not discriminate against any employee, applicant, student or applicant based on actual or perceived race, ethnicity, color, sex, religion, age, ancestry, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, genetic information, pregnancy, familial status, marital status, citizenship status, veteran/military status, disability status, or any other protected category under applicable local, state, or federal law. Concerns related to all forms of discrimination, including sexual harassment and/or gender discrimination at work: Lea M. Naso

Dean Compliance, Training & Development (Coordinator Title IX)

1309 Main Street 2nd floor

Moravian University

Main Street 1200.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018

(610) 861-1529

[email protected] Concerns about gender and equality in athletics: Rebecca May

Associate Athletic Director (Deputy Title IX Coordinator)

Johnston Hall 109

Moravian University

Main Street 1200.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018

(610) 625-7791

[email protected] Concerns related to the application of Title IX: US Department of Education

Civil Rights Bureau

100 Penn Square East, Suite 515

Philadelphia, PA 19107-3323

(215) 656-8541

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those encountered while performing the essential functions of this job. The individual is routinely exposed to indoor and outdoor weather and temperature extremes, and moderate noise levels.

