Tkachuk injured, Pietrangelo suspension imminent?

SUNRISE, FLA – The Vegas Golden Knights season stands at one win. It doesn’t matter how they do it. They need an ugly, a beautiful, or whatever victory. One more and they become champions of the Stanley Cup after holding the Florida Panthers off the net in the dying seconds in a 3-2 victory at the FLA Live Arena.

You’d be forgiven for wondering where or when you’ll be able to see one of the greatest parades and celebrations in sports history. I think we all are. If the Golden Knights win, would they immediately walk down the strip or maybe downtown?

As for Game 4, it could have been a pivotal game for the Florida Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk not only falls into a 3-1 hole, but also appears injured. He did not play a significant chunk in the third period and coached Florida Paul Maurice confirmed it without confirming it.

“Well, Matthew’s been a miller all his life, and tonight he was again,” said Maurice. “We were just watching, hoping to get into a situation where he could use what he had to offer us and hopefully get a power play a little before the end of the game.”

The Panthers winger played less than 17 minutes despite the Panthers trailing.

Tkachuk was the driving force behind the Panthers team, not just their offense, during the playoff run. He scored a pair of decisive goals against the Boston Bruins and three in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Without Tkachuk, the Panthers wouldn’t be in the SCF.

There is some controversy over the ending of the game. There are no disputes over the final score, but Alex Pietrangelo left the box at the end of the game and took part in the shenanigans that took place on the ice. It’s a gray area and the NHL can go either way. It could be a suspension for leaving the box. Or, because the game is over, it can be nothing.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman addressed it on the Canadian broadcast.

I think they’re going to look into it. I don’t want to say which way they’re going, but I think they’re going to look at it because technically you’re not allowed to leave the box to do that,” Friedman said.

The bet here is that the NHL doesn’t want to suspend a player unless it’s clear, but Pietrangelo only got one game for his slashing blow on Leon Draisaitl in round two. Recent incidents can count against a player.

Protect 6v5:

Before the chaos of the last 17 seconds, in which the Florida Panthers had a power play that made it 6v4 with the goaltender drawn, the Panthers attacked with 6v5.

They scored with the extra striker to save Game 3. They failed to score in Game 4.

“Smitty (Reilly Smith), Karly (William Karlsson) and Rizzy (Nicolas Roy) took on a big part for us beforehand. They had some huge shot blocks,” Captain Mark Stone said. “We broke a few sticks when we made them, but as you saw, we got a big save from (Adin Hill) at the end. Guys sold out to get it done.

After the last horn sounded, all hell broke loose. Golden Knights goalkeeper Adin Hill felt attacked and started throwing punches, first to Carter Verhaeghe, his fists on Sam Bennett.

Florida fans were disgruntled, littering the ice with plastic rats and a few bouncing beer cans as the Golden Knights took to the ice.