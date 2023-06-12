Grand Slam King Djokovic wins 23rd crown by beating Ruud at French Open

The 36-year-old Serb leveled with Rafa Nadal on 22 by taking the Australian Open crown in January and he leapfrogged the injured King of Clay in his own backyard to claim his third Roland Garros title after triumphing in 2016 and 2021.

In a historic day on Court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic won his 21st consecutive Grand Slam tournament match to become the only man to capture each of the four majors – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open – at least three times.

“Obviously a Grand Slam is a Grand Slam,” said Djokovic, who tied with Serena Williams with 23 major titles, one behind Margaret Court, who has 24.

“The four biggest tournaments we have in our sport. Every player dreams of being on this podium and winning the trophy at least once in his career.

“I’m more than lucky in my life to win it 23 times, it’s an incredible feeling.”

Djokovic’s latest triumph in Paris – who settled the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate on statistics alone – came in his seventh final at the venue and he went into Sunday’s game with a 2-4 win-loss record .

“It’s no coincidence that I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris, because this tournament was really the hardest of my entire career to win.

“A lot of emotions here on this pitch, also off the pitch.”

Djokovic also eclipsed Nadal as the oldest champion in Paris after a tough two weeks in which he shrugged off a heated political row following his comments about Kosovo and turned down the challenge of ailing top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

“Congratulations on this amazing achievement…” tweeted 14-time Roland Garros champion Nadal as the congratulations poured in. “23 is a number you couldn’t even think of a few years ago, and you made it!

“Enjoy it with your family and team.”

What became a one-sided final got off to a shaky start for the Serb.

Struggling to find his range and rhythm early on, he dropped his first service game as fourth seed Ruud got off to a solid start in his bid for a first win over the third seed in his fifth attempt by getting away blast to a 4-1 lead. .

Ruud, runner-up to Nadal in Paris and Alcaraz at the US Open last year, got back Djokovic with his monstrous forehand, but missed a shot from above to the net that allowed his opponent to break back to eventually make it 4-4.

Soccer superstars Kylian Mbappé and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were among a host of celebrities in a packed stadium that roared in approval as Ruud volleyed home a winner after producing an excellent tweener.

Vintage shape

Djokovic, who had previously tumbled and clearly felt the heat and humidity at 5-6, ranted at the referee about what he saw as a quick start to the clock at the substitutions, but regained composure to force a tiebreak that he dominated.

Breaking early in the second set, he showed excellent form and began to put pressure on world number four, Ruud, whose dreams of a first major seemed to fade quickly as Djokovic doubled his lead in the match.

Djokovic served himself out of trouble to make it 4-4 and hit two aces to make it 5-5 in the third set before setting up three break points with a fiery cross court winner and moving forward with a backhand rocket.

Front nosed, Djokovic closed out victory in another strong service game on his second championship point, sinking to clay before taking in the applause.

He continued his celebrations by climbing to his player box and sharing hugs with his family. He then wore a specially made jacket with the number 23 on it, just as he did at Melbourne Park with 22.

Victory meant Djokovic has won the first two Grand Slams in a year for the third time after similar runs in 2016 and 2021.

“One more day, another record and one more day that you rewrite tennis history,” Ruud said to a beaming Djokovic. “It’s hard to explain how incredible it is, how good you are and what an inspiration you are to people around the world.

“This tastes the best of all, so congratulations. Glad to be the first to congratulate you from the podium.”

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei partnered China’s Wang Xinyu for the women’s doubles crown as the pair defeated 10th seed Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez 1-6 7-6(5) 6-1.