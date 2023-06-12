Sports
Grand Slam King Djokovic wins 23rd crown by beating Ruud at French Open
The 36-year-old Serb leveled with Rafa Nadal on 22 by taking the Australian Open crown in January and he leapfrogged the injured King of Clay in his own backyard to claim his third Roland Garros title after triumphing in 2016 and 2021.
In a historic day on Court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic won his 21st consecutive Grand Slam tournament match to become the only man to capture each of the four majors – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open – at least three times.
“Obviously a Grand Slam is a Grand Slam,” said Djokovic, who tied with Serena Williams with 23 major titles, one behind Margaret Court, who has 24.
“The four biggest tournaments we have in our sport. Every player dreams of being on this podium and winning the trophy at least once in his career.
“I’m more than lucky in my life to win it 23 times, it’s an incredible feeling.”
Djokovic’s latest triumph in Paris – who settled the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate on statistics alone – came in his seventh final at the venue and he went into Sunday’s game with a 2-4 win-loss record .
“It’s no coincidence that I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris, because this tournament was really the hardest of my entire career to win.
“A lot of emotions here on this pitch, also off the pitch.”
Djokovic also eclipsed Nadal as the oldest champion in Paris after a tough two weeks in which he shrugged off a heated political row following his comments about Kosovo and turned down the challenge of ailing top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.
“Congratulations on this amazing achievement…” tweeted 14-time Roland Garros champion Nadal as the congratulations poured in. “23 is a number you couldn’t even think of a few years ago, and you made it!
“Enjoy it with your family and team.”
What became a one-sided final got off to a shaky start for the Serb.
Struggling to find his range and rhythm early on, he dropped his first service game as fourth seed Ruud got off to a solid start in his bid for a first win over the third seed in his fifth attempt by getting away blast to a 4-1 lead. .
Ruud, runner-up to Nadal in Paris and Alcaraz at the US Open last year, got back Djokovic with his monstrous forehand, but missed a shot from above to the net that allowed his opponent to break back to eventually make it 4-4.
Soccer superstars Kylian Mbappé and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were among a host of celebrities in a packed stadium that roared in approval as Ruud volleyed home a winner after producing an excellent tweener.
Vintage shape
Djokovic, who had previously tumbled and clearly felt the heat and humidity at 5-6, ranted at the referee about what he saw as a quick start to the clock at the substitutions, but regained composure to force a tiebreak that he dominated.
Breaking early in the second set, he showed excellent form and began to put pressure on world number four, Ruud, whose dreams of a first major seemed to fade quickly as Djokovic doubled his lead in the match.
Djokovic served himself out of trouble to make it 4-4 and hit two aces to make it 5-5 in the third set before setting up three break points with a fiery cross court winner and moving forward with a backhand rocket.
Front nosed, Djokovic closed out victory in another strong service game on his second championship point, sinking to clay before taking in the applause.
He continued his celebrations by climbing to his player box and sharing hugs with his family. He then wore a specially made jacket with the number 23 on it, just as he did at Melbourne Park with 22.
Victory meant Djokovic has won the first two Grand Slams in a year for the third time after similar runs in 2016 and 2021.
“One more day, another record and one more day that you rewrite tennis history,” Ruud said to a beaming Djokovic. “It’s hard to explain how incredible it is, how good you are and what an inspiration you are to people around the world.
“This tastes the best of all, so congratulations. Glad to be the first to congratulate you from the podium.”
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei partnered China’s Wang Xinyu for the women’s doubles crown as the pair defeated 10th seed Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez 1-6 7-6(5) 6-1.
|
Sources
2/ https://e.vnexpress.net/news/sports/grand-slam-king-djokovic-wins-23rd-crown-by-conquering-ruud-at-french-open-4616349.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood Parade Caps 3-Day LA Pride Celebration
- Grand Slam King Djokovic wins 23rd crown by beating Ruud at French Open
- Martine Rose presents SS24 at Fashion Week
- Governor Andi Sudirman received the Satyalacana Wira Karya Award from President Jokowi Widodo
- Alex Newell and J Harrison Ghee, first openly non-binary actors to win Tony – The Hollywood Reporter
- Google: Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro could get major camera upgrades
- PM Modi inaugurates the first National Training Conclave in Delhi | Latest India News
- 16 Stories From Shah Rukh Khan’s Dark Bollywood Career
- Tkachuk injured, Pietrangelo suspension imminent?
- Wax London opens a second store in London and arrives in Spitalfields
- Goldpac has proven its superior design and innovation capabilities, winning three 2023 ICMA lan Awards.
- Rowing News | PR3 Mixed Double finish third in second final at Gavirate International Para Rowing Regatta