Fact check: Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test Cricket

Speculations about Rohit Sharma’s retirement have emerged after the 2023 World Cup, where it is believed that the 35-year-old Team India captain will leave one or two formats to extend his career. The Indian cricket board is reportedly preparing for this eventuality, with KL Rahul and Hardik Pandaya seen as potential successors.

Rohit’s failed attempt to lead the Indian team to victory in the ICC World Test Championship Final (WTC) has also sparked discussions of his retirement. The 209-point loss to Australia in the WTC 2023 final was the first time he had experienced defeat in a major tournament as captain.

Being fans tweet around the world for the Indian captain to retire, while according to a fan account on Twitter, it is claimed that Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket after an illustrious seven-year spell.

Fact check: Will Rohit Sharma retire from Test Cricket?

The allegation circulating on Twitter about Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket is false. There is no credible evidence or official announcement by Sharma or BCCI to support this claim. As of now, Rohit Sharma remains an active cricketer and valuable member of the Indian cricket team in various formats.

Fans Demand Rohit Sharma Quit Test Cricket!

When an accomplished journalist like Samip Rajguru impulsively demands Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket, it sets a precedent for ordinary people to follow suit. However, considering Rohit’s performance in the format over the past four years, it becomes clear that he has been one of India’s best batsmen.

Rohit Sharma must retire from Test Cricket with immediate effect. #RohitSharma Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) June 11, 2023

With 1,852 runs, six centuries and four half centuries in 38 Test innings from 2019-2023, the 36-year-old has shown impressive numbers. To criticize Rohit without acknowledging these statistics seems childish, and it is unrealistic to expect fans to respond sensibly when even prominent journalists make such comments.

Interestingly, many of the fans now calling for Rohit Sharma to step down as Test captain were the same ones who enthusiastically celebrated his appointment as Virat Kohli’s replacement last year. Oddly, these so-called fans have grown impatient with Rohit after just seven test matches as captain. Of these matches, the 36-year-old has led India to victory in four, suffered two defeats and one ended in a draw.

Who could be the next Test Cricket captain?

As discussions over Rohit Sharma’s possible retirement as Test Cricket captain gain momentum, the question of his potential successor naturally arises. If Rohit were to step down as captain, who will be next for Test format?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reported to have reservations about naming KL Rahul as the next Test captain, though he is considered the best option along with Rishabh Pant. However, with Pant expected to be sidelined for a significant period, KL Rahul looks set to be the front-runner for the Test captain.

BCCI plans to discuss Rohit Sharma’s future with him, along with Rahul Dravid and the selection committee, after the World Cup. Given Rohit’s age of 36 and his injury history, it seems unlikely that he will continue to play beyond the World Cup.

If India wins the World Cup, Rohit can announce his retirement immediately. Jasprit Bumrah was another candidate for Test captaincy, but his frequent injuries have led to uncertainty. In addition, Bumrah’s role as an all-size player and the selectors’ desire not to overburden him with additional responsibilities have reduced his chances of taking on the role of Test captain.