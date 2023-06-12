Jamaica finishes fifth, US takes title in pulsating Hockey 5s final | Sport





The JAMAICAN women’s fifth-place finish at the Hockey 5s Pan American Cup was not just about retribution against Brazil, but to honor an ardent supporter of the sport and create a platform for the future. The girls ended their campaign with a win at Mona Hockey Field yesterday, beating Brazil 3-1 in their fifth and sixth place playoffs thanks to a brace from the team’s leading goalscorer, Imauny Liton, and a goal from captain Kamille. Griffiths. Although it was a tough week for the team, technical director Dr. Michelle Holt that the team was fueled not only by their first win of the campaign against Guatemala, but by leaving no doubt against a team they felt they should have beaten. the pool stage. “We played against Brazil before in a game that disappointed us, which we should have won to go through to the next round. We are glad we played them again and took revenge on what we knew would be the fair score been,” Holt shared The Sunday collector. HEAVY HEARTS The team played with a heavy heart as they celebrated the passing of Captain Blake Roper. Griffiths credited Roper’s strong presence for the team and program. “Captain Roper, he’s been here with us. He has given us words of encouragement. His father would come to train with us. We really felt that loss yesterday. And we’re glad we were able to come in this particular way to commemorate his life,” said Griffiths. Holt said the stiff competition they faced would do them good for the CAC games and beyond. “The girls have grown over the week. The opportunity to play in this was incredible. They have learned so much from playing against the stronger teams and teams that are equal to us. We talked to the girls all week. This is a useful preparation for the CAC matches, which will be played against strong teams like Mexico and Cuba,” said Holt. “We want them to not only defend well, but also start to finish our chances, and today was a highlight. We reached the goal of fifth place, we achieved the goal of scoring. So it was a really good day.” Meanwhile, the United States and Uruguay concluded the women’s championship with a thrilling final in which the Americans took the title 3-1 by shootout after regular time ended 5-5. The USA took a 3-1 half-time lead and extended it to 4-1 at the start of the second half, but the Uruguayans fought back thanks to a brace from Manuela Vilar and Camilla Piazza, who fired the last two goals to end the game in a shootout. Previously, Paraguay booked a spot in next year’s Hockey 5s World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago to finish in third place. Maria Catebra and Bella Lopez’s goals in the first half were enough to beat the Trinidadians.

