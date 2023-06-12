Writing my own history, says Novak Djokovic after capturing historic 23rd Grand Slam title «Khabarhub

Writing my own history, says Novak Djokovic after winning the historic 23rd Grand Slam title

PARIS: Having clinched a record 23rd Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 French Open on Sunday, an emotional Novak Djokovic was brimming with pride as he reflected on his historic achievement.

After his 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 win over Casper Ruud on Sunday at Court Philippe-Chatrier, Djokovic admitted he couldn’t help but ponder the implications of winning his 23rd Grand Slam title. title ahead of the Paris fortnight.

The Serb was asked during his post-match press conference to think about where he stands in the game.

“I knew going into the tournament, going into the match, especially today, that there is history at stake. But I try to focus my attention and my thoughts on preparing for this match in the best possible way to win like any other match,” Roland-Garros quoted Djokovic as saying.

“For me I am the best on the field every day because with this state of mind it is the only state of mind or spirit that can lead to historic results and this trophy. After that, there are stats, but we have a lot of different factors. It depends on a person’s point of view or the organizations discussing these things. So I don’t want to get involved in these discussions. I am writing my own history,” he added.

In the ATP Live Race to Turin, Djokovic has moved up to first place, but he still wants more.

The Serb is the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Grand Slam by winning all four majors in the same season.

The 36-year-old won the first three major championships of 2021 before falling in the US Open final.

“The journey is not over yet. I feel like if I win Slams why even think about ending the career that has been going on for 20 years? I still feel motivated. I still feel inspired to play the best tennis at these tournaments… I’m already looking forward to Wimbledon,” said Djokovic.

With his victory, Djokovic moved ahead in the feature race over Rafael Nadal (22 Slams) and Roger Federer, who retired last year after winning 20 slam titles.

When asked how it felt to surpass Federer and Nadal in terms of major titles, Djokovic had a lot to say about the significance of his main competitors in the development of his career.

The 36-year-old spoke of his respect for the Swiss and Spaniards as he compared their performance.

“I’ve always compared myself to these guys because those two are the two biggest rivals I’ve ever had in my career. I’ve said it many times that they really defined me as a player, and all the success I’ve had, they contributed to it in a way because of the rivalries and the matchups we had,” said the 23-time grand slam champion.

“Countless hours of thinking and analyzing and what it takes to beat them on the biggest stage for me and my team. It was just those two guys that kind of kept me busy for the past 15 years. In a professional sense. It’s amazing to know that I’m ahead of them both in majors,” he added.

While acknowledging his record-breaking success, Djokovic insists that every player has their own story to tell.

“It’s great to know that I’m ahead of them both in Grand Slams, but at the same time everyone is writing their own history. I still think everyone has a unique journey that they should embrace and stick to. But of course the three of us, with Andy [Murray] of course also, we can’t forget that, in the last 20 years, it kind of reached the golden age of men’s tennis, as people like to call it. So I’m very grateful to be part of this group of guys,” he said.

