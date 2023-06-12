Contest Summary | MNUFC2 – 1, Houston Dynamo 2 – 4





A solitary goal by MNUFC2’s Rory ODriscoll helped prevent the team’s first possible shutout, but Houston Dynamo 2 defeated the Minnesota squad 1-4 at the National Sports Center on Sunday night. The visiting side opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the game after winning a duel at the top of the 18-yard block and sneaking a low-driven ball past goalkeeper Fred Emmings for an early Dynamo 2 lead. Houston’s momentum continued almost ten minutes later with a second goal as Emmings came off his line to get a back pass, only to be met by Dynamo 2’s offense. In an attempt to clear the ball from Minnesota’s box, his clearance was intercepted by Diego Gonzalez, who put his shot on frame to net the second goal for the Texas side. Dynamo 2 scored again in the 17e minute with the third goal of the night after receiving a free kick in Minnesota’s defensive half. Juan Castilla stepped up for the kick, his shot hitting the far post and bouncing into the net. MNUFC2 had a couple of scoring chances in the first 45 minutes, despite trailing by three goals. In the 27e minute forward Diogo Pacheco won a duel atop the Houston box and found midfielder Zaydan Bello running into the goal area. Bello’s attack was blocked, but midfielder Molik Jesse Khan gained control of the ball and shot the Twos onto the backboard, just wide of the woodwork. MNUFC2 earned a corner just before the end of the half where Jesse Khan kicked the ball to defender Britton Fischer with the back of his heel. Fischer scrambled for the ball and battled with Houston goaltender Xavier Valdez, who was able to secure possession and stop the MNUFC2 threat. Forward Kameron Lacey had the first scoring opportunity of the second half after receiving a through ball from midfielder Rory ODriscoll, catching the pass through the Houston center backs. Lacey’s lone run on goal was stopped by a quick recovery from the Dynamo 2 defense. Defender Juan Mosquera got control of the ball and made a quick run up the sideline towards goal. Mosquera could find ODriscoll at the top of the box, who scored from long range to give MNUFC2 its first goal of the match, his second this season. Mosquera got the assist. Dynamo 2 added its fourth and final goal in the 88e minute as Sebastian Rodriguez ran on a layoff pass at the top of the arc and hit a shot into the side netting past a diving Fred Emmings for the three-point road victory. The result is MNUFC2 at 10e place in MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference regular season action with a 4-5-3 record (WLD) and 16 points. MNUFC2 will then welcome Whitecaps FC 2 to the National Sports Center Stadium on Sunday, June 18e at 6:00 PM CT. GOALS

0-1 HOU Yair Gonzalez, assisted by Talen Maples (4)

0-2 HOLD Diego Gonzalez, unaided (13)

0-3 HOU Juan Castilla, unassisted (17)

1-3 MIN Rory ODriscoll, assisted by Juan Mosquera (59)

1-4 HOU Sebastian Rodriguez, assisted by Jacob Evans (89) DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Beware, LOVE Isaiah LeFlore (33)

Beware, LOVE Mujeeb Murana (45+1)

Attention, MIN Nick Richardson (51)

Attention, MIN Leo Conneh (55)

Watch out, MIN Cedric Gbo (61)

Watch out, KEEP Xavier Valdez (76)

Caution, Eject, HOLD Isaiah LeFlore (87)

Watch out, KEEP Jathan Juarez (90+1)

Watch out, HOU Juan Castilla (90+3) REMARKABLE STATISTICS

1 Juan Mosquera earned his first MLS NEXT Pro and MNUFC2 assist.

12 MNUFC2 has scored in 12 consecutive games and has no shutout and a team record this season.

76 Rory ODriscoll led MNUFC2 and Houston Dynamo 2 with 76 total touches against Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday night. TEAM LEADERS (updated through June 11)

Goals Diogo Pacheco (6)

Assists Diogo Pacheco (4)

Saves Fred Emmings (30)

Profit Fred Emmings (4)

Shutouts Fred Emmings (1)

