Oman Cricket signs pioneering sports-focused health insurance for the national team





Photo Credit: Oman Cricket As a first for all sports associations in the Sultanate of Oman, a sports-focused health insurance policy has been signed between Oman Cricket (OC) and a leading insurance company. The long-term policy will ensure that national team cricketers currently in South Africa on their way to the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe (18 June – 9 July) are covered for any injuries or health issues. Alkesh Joshs, treasurer of OC, confirmed the three-year agreement between OC and Dhofar Insurance Company: This is the first time that an exclusive sports-focused health policy has been introduced in the Sultanate of Oman. This is a unique health insurance for the players of the national team. We are happy that we have taken the pioneering step. This policy ensures that the national team players do not have to worry, God forbid, in the event of an injury as they are given the best health care and flown to any part of the world for the best treatment. From air travel to getting the treatment from the best experts, they would be taken care of by Oman Cricket. Joshi said: The policy has brought great relief to the players, who can now concentrate on what they do best: performing on the pitch. We have the biggest mission ahead for Oman Cricket as our players try to make history by qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup. The Zimbabwe qualifier is the ultimate test for our players, and we wanted them to go into the tournament in the best shape and mentality, Joshi added. Joshi, himself a former domestic cricketer, said: We have never had so much talent in one team in recent times. Be it Bilal Khan, the highest wicket taker during ICC World Cricket League Division 2, or skipper Zeeshan Maqsood, who was named ICC Associate Player of the Year or Jatinder Singh, one of the most flamboyant strikers. We have a balanced team where the selection is made on pure merit and horses for courses policy. I am sure we will not be scammers in Zimbabwe. Oman is among the ten teams that will compete for the two available Cricket World Cup slots to be played in India later this year. Divided into two groups, Oman, coached by Duleep Mendis, is in Group B alongside World Cup winners Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland and the UAE. Group A consists of hosts Zimbabwe, two-time winner West Indies, Nepal, the Netherlands and the United States . Incentives doubled for Zimbabwe Qualifier With the stakes high in Zimbabwe, Joshi said OC has doubled player bonuses for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. He added: After the team finished second in Division 2, we significantly increased their monthly contracts and doubled the incentives. The idea is that players don’t have to worry about anything other than their performance on the pitch. We announced incentives and also laid out a plan to reward them with every match performance. He added: World Cup qualifier will be a great test for our cricketers to see how to handle pressure while playing against Test nations and former World Cup champions. We face a difficult challenge, but nothing is impossible in sport. The players have worked hard and now it’s time for them to perform. We strongly support them and hope they make the country proud with their performances on one of the biggest stages in world cricket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricexec.com/2023/06/11/oman-cricket-inks-pioneering-sports-centric-health-insurance-deal-for-national-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos